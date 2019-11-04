Iran ramps up uranium enrichment

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Tehran will start injecting uranium gas into more than 1,000 centrifuges at the Fordow plant on Wednesday, President Rouhani says. The move represents a further step away from Iran's commitments to the nuclear deal.
Tehran said it has streamlined its ability to produce enriched uranium on the anniversary of the 1979 US hostage crisis. The head of Iran's nuclear program said it shows the country's "capacity and determination."
Tehran has announced efforts to speed up its uranium enrichment, a third breach of its faltering nuclear deal with world powers. As Iran gave European countries more time to save the pact, the US imposed fresh sanctions.
Iran has been accumulating, or has been prepared to accumulate, enriched uranium, the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a new report.
