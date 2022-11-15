  1. Skip to content
Female students raising their hands in the air
Female students at the Azad University in Khomeinishahr, near Isfahan, joined the protestsImage: UGC/REUTERS
PoliticsIran

Iran protests: Demonstrators mark deadly 2019 crackdown

1 hour ago

Students and workers in Tehran and several other cities took to the streets to commemorate 2019 anti-government protests that are now known as Bloody November.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JXvL

Protesters in Iran led a fresh bout of demonstrations on Tuesday to commemorate 2019 Bloody November protests over fuel prices — protests which were ultimately put down by government force.

It comes after more than two months of protests against the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Jini Mahsa Amini while in custody of the country's notorious morality police.

Iranian authorities have sought to crack down on the protests. A court sentenced what it described as a "rioter" to death and handed jail terms to other anti-government protesters. 

For several days, activists posted online about commemorating the 2019 protests. Others spread written material in person to circumvent internet restrictions.

Students and workers strike

Videos posted to social media showed shops closed in Tehran's Grand Bazaar as protesters chanted anti-government slogans.

Young activists also appealed for Iranians to "conquer" the streets of other cities, including Ahvaz, Isfahan, Mashhad and Tabriz.

"We will start from high schools, universities and markets and continue with neighborhood-centered gatherings to move to main squares of cities," they said in a call posted online.

Norway-based human rights group Hengaw said workers sent on strike in 16 towns across Amini's home province of Kurdistan, including the flashpoint city of Sanandaj.

An empty bazaar in Marivan
Shop keepers in Marivan and several other towns in Kurdisan province went on strikeImage: KURDPA

What were the Bloody November protests?

The Bloody November protests took place on November 15, three years ago, in response to a spike in the price of fuel.

For several days, protesters looted shops, banks and gas stations, and attacked police stations.

Authorities used force to quash the protests and imposed a week-long internet blackout.

According to Amnesty International, at least 304 people were killed during the 2019 unrest which spread to more than 100 cities and towns around the country.

Norway-based group Iran Human Rights said more than 326 people have been killed in the Iranian government's ongoing crackdown against the Amini protests.

zc/fb (Reuters, AFP, dpa)

An Iranian woman protester clashing with security forces in Marivan city, Kurdistan Province, Iran

Is Germany doing enough to support Iran protesters?

Is Germany doing enough to support Iran protesters?

Iranian officials and state-run media have slammed Berlin for its support for the anti-regime protest movement, warning that it would cause "damage over the long-term."
November 14, 2022
Firefighters work to put out a fire in a residential building hit by a Russian strike in Kyiv

Ukraine updates: Kyiv, other cities hit by missiles

2 hours ago
