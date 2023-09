Youhanna Najdi

09/15/2023 September 15, 2023

One year ago, anti-government protests began in Iran following Jina Mahsa Amini's death in police custody. While demonstrations have quieted down, anger at the country’s security forces is still widespread, especially within Ramin Fatehi’s family. They allege he was tortured to death in Iran for participating in protests. His sister, Rada, left Iran for Germany after months of police harrassment.