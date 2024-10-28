Iran executes German-Iranian citizen Jamshid Sharmahd

German-Iranian dual national Jamshid Sharmahd was executed in Iran on terror charges linked to a 2008 attack.

Iranian state media reported on Monday that Jamshid Sharmahd had been executed after he was convicted of terror last year.

Sharmahd was sentenced to death in February 2023 following a conviction by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Court for involvement in a deadly 2008 attack on a mosque in Shiraz that killed 14 people.

However, the formal conviction in Iran was for the much more vague Iranian criminal offense of "corruption on Earth," a catch-all phrase the Islamic regime uses for an array of purported crimes, often related to religious values.

Iranian media including the legal news site Misan reported that the execution took place on Monday morning.

Iran had also accused him of being in contact with "FBI and CIA officers" and of having "attempted to contact Israeli Mossad agents."

Before his kidnapping in Dubai and subsequent detention in Iran, the 68-year old Sharmahd had been residing in California. His daughter, Gazelle, had spearheaded the fight calling for him to be spared execution.

Germany had also called for the death sentence to be lifted.

"I don't think words can change a terrorist regime," Gazelle Sharmahd told DW soon after her father's conviction. "This is a regime that kidnaps people like my Dad from outside of Iran, takes them over there. ... This terrorist regime will not respond to any kind of talks or diplomacy, we have seen this, unfortunately."

More to come...

msh/dj (AP, dpa)