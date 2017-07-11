Iran: Deaths mount as Mahsa Amini protests continue

Protests over the death of Mahsa Amini continued in Iran on Thursday, with Iranian authorities reportedly warning media personalities against backing protests.

Iran's semi-official news agency ISNA quoted Tehran's provincial governor as saying authorities would "take actions against the celebrities" who have joined in on protests.

Filmmakers, athletes, musicians and actors have expressed support for the demonstrations. The Iranian football team also covered their national team logo during a friendly match in Vienna just days ago.

The protests, which started nearly two weeks ago following the death of Mahsa Amini after she was arrested by morality police for wearing "unsuitable attire," have spread across cities in Iran, posing a serious challenge to the establishment.

Prominent Iranian activist hopes for revolution

Deaths mount as protesters defy crackdown

Rights groups have pointed to excessive use of force by security forces during demonstrations. Iran Human Rights, an Oslo-based rights group, reported at least 83 people had been killed during the protests as of Thursday.

Amnesty International earlier said protests were marked by a "ruthless violance by security forces," while the Committee to Protect Journalists said Thursday that more journalists were arrested.

At least 28 journalists were behind bars as of Thursday, according to the Committee.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Thursday she wanted the European Union to impose sanctions on Iran following Amini's death.

Iranian president blames West for stirring unrest

Iranian state television on Thursday said authorities arrested a large number of "rioters" without specifying numbers.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said the unrest was the latest move by hostile Western powers against Iran since the Revolution of 1979.

"The enemies have committed computational errors in the face of Islamic Iran for 43 years, imagining that Iran is a weak country that can be dominated," Raisi said.

Iranian state television also reported Thursday that 41 people have died, including police personnel, since the demonstrations began on September 17.

rm/sms (Reuters, AFP)