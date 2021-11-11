 Interior decor from Zanzibar | Africa | DW | 23.12.2021

Africa

Interior decor from Zanzibar

Khadija Abdallah and Layla Said know how to turn waste into something beautiful. The activists from Zanzibar use everything they find on the beach to create interior decor. Their goal: to teach girls to make a living out of what life offers them.

Watch video 01:31

It's low tide here at Mbweni, on Zanzibar. Khadija Abdallah uses the moment to collect seashells on the beach. She uses them to make decorative items. Residents, hotel owners and tourists are her customers.

Khadija Abdallah is not only making money this way. She also dreams of empowering other women and girls. Khadija Abdallah wants to teach those who failed to continue with higher education. She believes it will help them to employ themselves. Layla Said became her first student and hopes to inspire others to join her.

The women hope to see their cultural decor all over Zanzibar soon.
 

