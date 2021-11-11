Interior decor from Zanzibar

It's low tide here at Mbweni, on Zanzibar. Khadija Abdallah uses the moment to collect seashells on the beach. She uses them to make decorative items. Residents, hotel owners and tourists are her customers.

Khadija Abdallah is not only making money this way. She also dreams of empowering other women and girls. Khadija Abdallah wants to teach those who failed to continue with higher education. She believes it will help them to employ themselves. Layla Said became her first student and hopes to inspire others to join her.

The women hope to see their cultural decor all over Zanzibar soon.

