ConflictsIsrael

Inside Gaza - The War and Its Consequences

January 19, 2024

Over 100 days of war have left tens of thousands dead and widespread destruction in Gaza.

https://p.dw.com/p/4bT6I
DW Dokumentationen | Nahaufnahme Inside Gaza - Der Krieg und seine Folgen
Image: DW

The war waged by Israel in response to the Hamas terror attacks of October 7, 2023 has divided the international community. The question now is: what comes next?

DW Dokumentationen | Nahaufnahme Inside Gaza - Der Krieg und seine Folgen
Image: DW

DW reporter Mohammed Al-Kahlout lives and works in the Gaza Strip. Since the war broke out, he has been filming people’s everyday lives and the suffering and devastation around him. According to the World Health Organization, only a handful of Gaza’s 36 hospitals are in any way functional, as there is no fuel for the generators and hardly any medication. According to the UN, 1.9 of the 2.3 million people living in Gaza are now displaced within the small strip of land. Mohammed is a journalist but also a victim of this war; he and his family have to constantly flee Israeli army bombardments. According to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), over 80 journalists have already died in the war. On the way back from filming, rockets were fired at Mohammed's colleagues’ car. Two journalists were killed.

DW Dokumentationen | Nahaufnahme Inside Gaza - Der Krieg und seine Folgen
Image: DW

International endeavors to negotiate a lasting cease-fire have so far failed. One of Israel's conditions is that Hamas, designated as a terrorist organization by many countries, must release all hostages taken to Gaza. The longer the war goes on, the greater the concern as to whether Israelis and Palestinians can ever peacefully co-exist. Palestinian politicians, Israeli pollsters, political scientists and independent experts on international law all have their say in our documentary.

Which scenarios for the Gaza Strip are being discussed, and which of them are realistic?

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

MON 22.01.2024 – 18:15 UTC
MON 22.01.2024 – 23:30 UTC
TUE 23.01.2024 – 03:30 UTC
TUE 23.01.2024 – 09:15 UTC
TUE 23.01.2024 – 12:15 UTC
TUE 23.01.2023 – 15:15 UTC
TUE 23.01.2024 – 21:15 UTC
WED 24.01.2024 – 07:30 UTC
WED 24.01.2024 – 10:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

 