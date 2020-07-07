 Inner Wars - Women on the Frontline | Highlights | DW | 21.02.2022

Highlights

Inner Wars - Women on the Frontline

Pro-Russian separatist uprisings began in eastern Ukraine in 2014. Since then, hundreds of women have joined the armed struggle. Only a few make it to the front.

Dokumentation | Der innere Krieg - Frauen an der Front

 Three female soldiers report on their fight: against the separatists, and a patriarchal society.

Dokumentation | Der innere Krieg - Frauen an der Front

Combat roles are rarely entrusted to women. Female soldiers are often relegated to administrative posts and portrayed by the media as oddities, or soldiers who are more concerned with manicures than fighting. 

Filmmaker Masha Kondakova went to war with three of these women. Lera, a patriot and rebel, quits her job as a journalist and joins the army. When she’s packed off to a training camp, she promptly deserts and goes straight back to the front.

Dokumentation | Der innere Krieg - Frauen an der Front


The young doctor Ira returns from the war injured. She fights quite different battles in Kiev, where she struggles to find her place in society as a disabled war veteran.


Dokumentation | Der innere Krieg - Frauen an der Front


Elena volunteered in 2014. She lives far away from her children and tries to balance her private and professional life. 

Kondakova’s film profiles three intrepid women ready to share their intimate tales of love, war and loss.



Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

TUE 08.03.2022 – 01:15 UTC
TUE 08.03.2022 – 04:15 UTC
TUE 08.03.2022 – 18:15 UTC
WED 09.03.2022 – 09:15 UTC
SAT 12.03.2022 – 08:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5
 

SUN 13.03.2022 – 12:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4


DW Deutsch+

WED 09.03.2022 – 09:15 UTC
SAT 12.03.2022 – 08:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  
 

