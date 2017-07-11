Inmates escape in ongoing IS attack on Afghan prison

An unconfirmed number of inmates escaped a prison in eastern Afghanistan on Monday morning amid a battle between Islamic State (IS) militants and Afghan security forces that is still ongoing.

The conflict began Sunday evening when a suicide car bomb was detonated at the entrance to the prison in Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province. An unknown number of assailants then opened fire on the prison's security guards.

At least 5 people were killed and over 40 wounded in the gun battle that followed and lasted through the night. Afghan special forces arrived to provide backup, Nangarthar province officials said.

High number of inmates escape

The assailants occupied a nearby building, complicating attempts by security forces to bring the situation under control, according to provincial governor spokesman Ataullah Khogyani.

A high number of prisoners were able to escape amid the chaos, forcing security officials to divert their efforts to recapturing them. News agency Reuters reported that at least 75 individuals had broken out.

Some 1,500 were inmates are housed in the prison. Several hundred are believed to be members of IS.

The IS affiliate in Afghanistan, known as IS in Khorasan province, claimed responsibility for the attack.

It was not immediately clear whether the assault was staged to free specific inmates held in the prison.

Taliban denies involvement amid ceasefire

The attack came a day after the Afghan intelligence agency killed a senior IS group commander near Jalalabad.

A spokesman for the Taliban said his group had not been involved in the assault on the prison.

"We have a ceasefire and are not involved in any of these attacks anywhere in the country,'' he told news agency AP.

The incident took place during a three-day ceasefire between the Taliban and the Afghan government marking the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha.

The ceasefire expired at 12 a.m. local time on Monday, but could be extended. The US has pushed to start intra-Afghan negotiations, which have been repeatedly delayed since Washington and the Taliban signed a peace deal in February.

In the past, Nangarthar province was a base for IS militants, until they were pushed out by both Afghan security forces and the Taliban in recent years.

