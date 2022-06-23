 Indonesia: How a cafe run by deaf people is fighting discrimination | Asia | An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 08.07.2022

Asia

Indonesia: How a cafe run by deaf people is fighting discrimination

"Kopi Tuli," a coffee shop in Jakarta, is trying to empower deaf people by providing them jobs and a place in society.

Indonesische Dorf, Peace Village project, UN Women, Wahid Foundation. Beschreibung: Indonesische Dorf, Peace Village Projekt in Indonesien. “Peace Village” is a concept with women-led initiative to promote peaceful and resilient communities in Indonesia. The Peace Villages Initiative has been established by UN Women and Wahid Foundation in 2017, now there are 20 villages in Indonesia who declare themselves as a Peace Village.. Peace Village initiative aims to tackle the threat of violent extremism and radicalism by empowering communities through the leadership of women. Location: Madura, Indonesien

Meet the women behind Indonesia's 'peace village' 23.06.2022

Deaf Dancer: Dance to live dance, disability, culture Copyright: Kadek Sanjaya/DW Photo date: 06.05.2022 Bali, Indonesia Photo Caption: Dancing for Wahyu Putra is not just art of movement, but it is a way of life. Born deaf, has made him desperate and insecure. However, since he was involved in an art project involving deaf children, he finally had a dream. He wants to be a professional dancer.

Indonesia: How the deaf learn the art of Balinese dance 06.05.2022

11.03.2021 Lilik Indrawati hilft weiblichen Opfern häuslicher Gewalt.

Indonesia's domestic abuse survivors rally for justice 15.03.2021

Title: Nigeria’s app for justice: Lawyers Now-Now Teaser: A Nigerian group of all-female lawyers is at the fore front of rendering probono legal service to indigent inmates in prison.The lawyers have an App called “Lawyers NowNow” where Nigerians across the 36 state who fall victim of police brutality, extortion, harassment, and arbitrary arrest can access the service of a probono lawyer within a minute Location: Abuja Tags: Nigeria, lawyer, justice, Lawyer Now, Police

Nigeria’s app for justice: Lawyers Now-Now 11.03.2022

Read also

29.06.2022 Indonesian President and G20 chairman Joko “Jokowi” Widodo and his entourage continue their journey by land from Rzeszow, Poland, which is some 80 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, by train to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. Jokowi is in Europe this week on a “mission” to stop the war between global breadbaskets Russia and Ukraine to alleviate a potential global food crisis. Photo credit: Laily Rachev/Biro Pers Sekretariat Presiden

Indonesia: Jokowi walks tightrope balancing ties with Russia, West 07.07.2022

With its traditions of neutrality and nonalignment, Indonesia has had to tiptoe around the Ukraine war debate. Pro-Russia sentiment in the region complicates Jakarta's foreign policy challenges.

29.06.2022 Indonesian President and G20 chairman Joko “Jokowi” Widodo and his entourage continue their journey by land from Rzeszow, Poland, which is some 80 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, by train to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. Jokowi is in Europe this week on a “mission” to stop the war between global breadbaskets Russia and Ukraine to alleviate a potential global food crisis. Photo credit: Laily Rachev/Biro Pers Sekretariat Presiden

Indonesia: Jokowi visits Ukraine and Russia amid global food crisis 29.06.2022

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has said he will try to convince the Ukrainian and Russian leaders to end the war, which has stoked inflation as well as caused food and energy shortages in many developing countries.

Presidential candidate, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the son of the late dictator gestures to the crowd at their last campaign rally known as Miting De Avance on Saturday, May 7, 2022 in Paranaque city, Philippines. About 67 million registered Filipino voters will pick a new president on Monday, with Ferdinand Marcos, Jr, son and namesake of the ousted dictator leading pre-election surveys, and incumbent Vice President Leni Robredo, who leads the opposition, as his closest challenger. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Who is Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Philippines' new president? 30.06.2022

Marcos Jr., the namesake son of an ousted dictator, has been sworn in as Philippine president. Experts say his newfound popularity is the result of a decades-long campaign to improve the family's public image.

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - May 17: A supporter of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) join a march to mark the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia (IDAHOT) in Jakarta, Indonesia, on May 17. The Day once more provides an important space for the LGBTI community to be visible. And to provide evidence of the effects of homophobia, transphobia and biphobia on the day-to-day lives of LGBTI youth. In many countries around the world, IDAHOT has now evolved into a full week of action, often interweaving festive, cultural and political actions. (Solo Imaji). (Photo by Agoes Rudianto/NurPhoto) | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Indonesia's LGBTQ community fears crackdown under legal reforms 02.06.2022

Indonesia's parliament is currently debating on the country's criminal code. LGBTQ rights activists are worried new legal standards on morality could be used to persecute same-sex couples.