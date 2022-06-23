Indonesia: How a cafe run by deaf people is fighting discrimination

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
"Kopi Tuli," a coffee shop in Jakarta, is trying to empower deaf people by providing them jobs and a place in society.
With its traditions of neutrality and nonalignment, Indonesia has had to tiptoe around the Ukraine war debate. Pro-Russia sentiment in the region complicates Jakarta's foreign policy challenges.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo has said he will try to convince the Ukrainian and Russian leaders to end the war, which has stoked inflation as well as caused food and energy shortages in many developing countries.
Marcos Jr., the namesake son of an ousted dictator, has been sworn in as Philippine president. Experts say his newfound popularity is the result of a decades-long campaign to improve the family's public image.
Indonesia's parliament is currently debating on the country's criminal code. LGBTQ rights activists are worried new legal standards on morality could be used to persecute same-sex couples.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version