India's crypto enthusiasts navigate uncertainty after prices plummet

Divya Agarwal is a Mumbai-based business professional who had been looking forward to investing some savings in cryptocurrency, but then the crypto crash of 2022 changed her mind.

"I was keeping a portion to invest in crypto after, of course, understanding it better," she said. "Now it seems unnecessary."

The dollar value of cryptocurrencies has plummeted since the beginning of the year, along with the price of tech stocks and other equities, as inflation concerns have central banks tightening monetary policy.

Bitcoin saw its prices drop from the dizzying heights of $64,400 (€62,800) in November 2021 to currently hovering around $20,000.

The value of other popular coins has also plummeted.

Ethereum fell from a peak of over $4,800 in November last year to under $1,200 today. Dogecoin dropped from $0.64 in May 2021 to around 7 cents.

The India-based Ethereum cryptocurrency Polygon (Matic) has fallen from $2.87 to $0.50 in the last seven months.

The total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies went from nearly $3 trillion in November 2021 to $983 billion as of this week, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

India's crypto industry feels the pressure

This turmoil in the market had reverberated across the industry as companies carry out mass layoffs in a struggle to stay afloat.

In India, the trading platform Coinbase laid off 8% of its employees in June. Coinbase had launched in India only three months ago.

Aakansha (who only uses one name) is building Beetroot, an app that facilitates messaging and trading crypto assets between two parties.

She told DW that she has seen a drop in venture capitalist money in the Indian crypto market lately.

"Lack of clarity from the Indian government has made it more difficult for people to be invested in this space for the long term," she said.

How wary are Indian investors?

Some financially prudent Indians have been rattled by the recent volatility of the crypto market.

"Suddenly, my parent's pedantic advice of investing in fixed deposits feels right," said Agarwal

At the same time, some investors remain optimistic.

"I have kept my crypto investment and I am bullish about the future," said Mumbai-based academic and investor Prachi Gawde, despite the setback in her investments caused by the recent crash.

However, Gawde told DW she is strict about keeping her crypto investments to less than 5% of her entire investment portfolio.

"Indian investors are now taking a more HODL approach to crypto," said Sanjana (who goes by one name), co-founder of Metastart, one of India's first Web3 venture studios.

HODL is a term used to describe holding on to an asset and not selling despite price swings.

Bitcoin explained: How it works and what it is good for The cryptic token Bitcoin is thought of as a digital currency because it exists only virtually, without any physical coins or notes. It resides in a decentralized, encrypted network that is independent of commercial or central banks. This allows Bitcoin to be exchanged under the same conditions all around the globe. It's also a cryptocurrency, because it uses encryption to conceal users' identities and activities.

Bitcoin explained: How it works and what it is good for Bitcoin's mysterious founder The cryptocurrency was first publicly described in 2008 by an unknown person — or group of people — who used the name Satoshi Nakamoto. Its implementation began in January 2009, when it was released as open-source software.

Bitcoin explained: How it works and what it is good for How to get hold of Bitcoin There are three different ways to acquire Bitcoin: First, you can buy the cryptocurrency with legal tender (e.g. dollars and euros) at online exchanges such as Coinbase or Bitfinance. Second, you may accept Bitcoin as a payment in exchange for your products and services. And third, you can create your own Bitcoins in a process known as mining.

Bitcoin explained: How it works and what it is good for No Bitcoins without a wallet Before you can buy Bitcoin you have to install so-called wallet software onto your computer. It contains a public key (your address) as well as a private key that allows only the owner of the wallet to send or receive cryptocurrency. Smartphones, USB sticks or any other digital hardware or cloud-based data storage can serve as wallet. Without the digital wallet, no Bitcoin for you.

Bitcoin explained: How it works and what it is good for Hats off for Bitcoin purchases! To see how the process of paying with Bitcoin works, let's imagine Mr. X wants to buy a hat from Ms. Y. First thing Ms. Y needs to do is send Mr. X her public wallet address, which is like her Bitcoin bank account.

Bitcoin explained: How it works and what it is good for A chain of blocks After Mr. X has received the public wallet address of Ms. Y, he signs off the transaction with his private key to verify that he is indeed the sender of the digital currency. The transaction is now stored on the Bitcoin blockchain with thousands of other transactions that are made with Bitcoin every day.

Bitcoin explained: How it works and what it is good for Miners in the digital age Now Mr. X's transaction is broadcast to all other participants in the peer-to-peer blockchain network, which are also called nodes. Essentially, they are private computers, or "miners," which verify the validity of his transaction. After that, the Bitcoin gets sent to Ms. Y's public address, where she can now unlock the transfer with her private key.

Bitcoin explained: How it works and what it is good for The Bitcoin machine room Theoretically, everyone can become a "miner" in the blockchain network. But most of it is done in huge computer farms that boast the necessary computing power. Bitcoin processing keeps transactions secure by chronologically adding new transactions (or blocks) to the chain and keeping them in the queue.

Bitcoin explained: How it works and what it is good for An irreversible string of data The Bitcoin transaction between Mr. X and Ms. Y is finally included in a vast public ledger, the blockchain, where all confirmed transactions exist as blocks. As each block enters the system, all users are made aware of each transaction. Who has sent how many Bitcoins to whom, however, remains anonymous.Once confirmed, a transaction can't be reversed — by anybody.

Bitcoin explained: How it works and what it is good for Controversial mining for Bitcoins Miners generate new Bitcoins when they process transactions, which they do using special decryption software. Once solved, a new block is added to the chain and the miner is rewarded with Bitcoins. China is the biggest miner in the Bitcoin network. It's cheap electricity from coal gives it a competitive edge over rival miners, mainly in the US, Russia, Iran and Malaysia.

Bitcoin explained: How it works and what it is good for Power-hungry Bitcoin Due to the massive computing power needed for crypto mining and processing, the Bitcoin network consumes vast amounts of energy — about 120 terrawatt hours of power per year. University of Cambridge's Bitcoin Electricity Consumption index, has calculated the cryptocurrency requires more energy than each of the countries shown in blue on the map above. Graphics: Per Sander Text: Gudrun Haupt Author: Gudrun Haupt



It should also be mentioned that the price of Bitcoin is still double what it was in July 2020, before the price skyrocketed at the end of that year.

"In the previous bull market, there was a lot of trading activity. But with the 1% TDS and 30% tax with no loss harvesting, investors are taking longer bets in the hopes of liquidating assets in better market and regulatory conditions," Sanjana said, referring to India's new digital asset regulation laws.

The TDS rule, which went into effect in July, applies a 1% tax to the sender of any crypto transaction. The 30% tax on income coming from cryptocurrency went into effect in April.

What does the future hold for crypto in India?

There is also fear among Indian cryptocurrency enthusiasts that, like China, the government would ban digital coins outright.

For example, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been critical of cryptocurrency. In a recent report, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das called cryptocurrencies a "a clear danger" with a "potential to disrupt financial stability."

In April, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) disabled a transfer mechanism used to trade digital assets. The widely used immediate payment system facilitates transferring money from bank accounts easily. People decried this as a "shadow ban" on cryptocurrencies.

Sanjana pointed to these kinds of regulatory concerns as reasons behind some investors and professional traders shifting outside of India. "There is definitely an exodus of crypto power in India," she said.

But despite this, India's government is also planning its own Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), which was introduced in the Union Budget 2022.

The Indian crypto community sees India's digital currency plan to be a step in the right direction. The announcement came at a time when central banks around the world, including the US Federal Reserve, are debating developing their own digital currencies.

Yet, there remains some skepticism regarding India's digital coin, especially from people working with cryptocurrency.

"From recent statements, it seems RBI's CBDC plan is aimed at curtailing the spread of crypto in the country," said Sanjana.

"I reckon this is probably because the government has no plans of recognizing the positive impact crypto adoption would have," she added.

"With this attitude, investors would be better off being guarded in their visible exposure to crypto at least while residing in the country for the near future."

