'Naatu Naatu' is already a winner

The explosively energetic Telugu song from the film "RRR" is a global viral hit, but an Oscar nomination would add to its award successes. A total of four Indian films are in the reckoning for nominations.

Two Indian men in Western clothes stand in front of a magnificent palace, surrounded by English ladies dressed in elaborate gowns and English gentlemen in tailcoats. The scene represents a face-off between English colonialists and their Indian subjects in early 20th-century India, which was under control of the British Crown.

"Not salsa, not flamenco. Do you know Naatu?" the Indians ask, breaking into a jig, kicking up dust and breaking all the rules of conventional dancing. The dance ends up becoming a contest between the Indians and the British — all the Englishwomen happily jive to "Naatu" to the horror of their male compatriots.

"Naatu Naatu" means "dance dance" in Telugu, a language spoken by more than 80 million people in the southern Indian states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The song is part of the movie "RRR," which stands for "Rise, Roar, Revolt" and tells the story of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, two figures from the 1920s who fought for India's independence from British rule.

The composition by M.M. Keeravani recently won the Golden Globe for best original song and also took home the same prize at the US-Canadian Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. It also features in the Oscars' nominations shortlist , raising hopes that the song may be a part of the final nominations on February 24.

The latest awards and international recognition have multiplied the song's viral success. Users on Tiktok can be seen replicating the song's trademark dance moves.

What's so special about 'Naatu Naatu'?

The song has fantastic energy. Founder of Indian PR company Cinejosh Parvathaneni Rambabu writes on his website that the song's "dusty dance and foot-stomping music" make it attractive to its audience, as does the fact that it is a metaphor for defeating the British.

Variety magazine's Chris Willman describes "Naatu Naatu" as "a dance sequence that is being almost universally recognized as one of the most exhilarating scenes anyone experienced at the movies in 2022, globally." He calls the song as "movie-music adrenaline blast" and argues that its energy may likely further the song's chances of outperforming the competition at the Oscars.

'Naatu Naatu' composer MM Keeravani with his Golden Globe for best original song Image: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/picture alliance

Another thing that makes "Naatu Naatu" and its international popularity special for Indians is that it is not a product of Bollywood, which has become a blanket term to refer to the Indian film industry, but Tollywood. "RRR" is not a Hindi film produced at studios in Mumbai, formerly Bombay (Bollywood = Bombay + Hollywood), but a Telugu movie made in southern India (Telugu + Hollywood =Tollywood).

Finally, "RRR" cost an estimated €62 million (approximately $68 million) to produce, making it the most expensive movie made in India. Shooting just the song cost €1.7 million ($1.84 million). One reason why it was so expensive was that it was filmed in front of Ukrainian President Volodymyr's Zelenskyy residence in Kyiv, the Mariinsky Palace, just around six months before Russia invaded Ukraine.

Speaking to Indian news website The News Minute, "RRR's" location manager TM Natarajan said they had to negotiate with Kyiv officials, including Mayor Vitali Klitschko, to get permission for filming. Ukrainian officials agreed after learning of the Telugu director SS Rajamouli's reputation and the possibility that the film could eventually become very popular. Filming eventually took 17 days and the support of 1,000 crew members.

Kyiv's Baroque Mariinsky Palace served as the backdrop for 'Naatu Naatu' Image: Matt Parry/robertharding/IMAGO

What chances does 'Naatu Naatu' have?

If popularity were a criterion, the song definitely would win an Oscar. It beat the likes of Rihanna, Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift to win a Golden Globe, so hopes are really high for an Oscar nomination.

Regardless of what happens, director SS Rajamouli seems to be happy with the results. He has gone on record saying he made the movie for viewers and not for critical acclaim. And "RRR" viewers have been generous with their time: As of January 15, the film had spent 16 weeks in Netflix's top-ten list of non-English films — the longest of any on the list. It also earned more than $100 million worldwide shortly after its cinema release in March last year.

Even if "RRR" doesn't win an Oscar, Indian viewers are hopeful for the other films in the reckoning for the Oscars' shortlist. There's India's official entry to the Oscars for the international feature film category, director Pan Nalin's "Last Film Show," which tells the story of a young boy's love affair with cinema and the play of light.

Pan Nalin's 'Last Film Show' is an ode to the grandeur of cinema Image: Chhello Show LLP

Kartiki Gonsalves' "The Elephant Whisperers," about an elderly couple looking after abandoned elephant calves, has been shortlisted for a nomination in the best short documentary category.

Finally, there's "All that Breathes," by director Shaunak Sen, which documents the work of two brothers in New Delhi who run a hospital to save black kites, a commonly seen bird. The film won the top jury prize for international documentary at the Sundance Film Festival last year and could make it into the list of final nominations for the best feature documentary at the Academy Awards.

The final Oscar nominations will be announced on January 24, and the awards ceremony is due to be held on March 12 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

Edited: Cristina Burack