 Indian singer and cultural icon Lata Mangeshkar dies at 92 | News | DW | 06.02.2022

Indian singer and cultural icon Lata Mangeshkar dies at 92

The beloved Bollywood singer has died at the age of 92. She was one of the most respected singers in India.

Lata Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar was one of India's biggest cultural icons

Indian Bollywood singer Lata Mangeshkar died at the age of 92, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday.

"I am anguished beyond words. The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled," Modi wrote on Twitter.

The singer died of multiple organ failure at Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai, her doctor Pratit Samdani told reporters. She was hospitalized on January 11 after contracting COVID-19.

Mangeshkar had a singing career that spanned more than 73 years and sang an estimated 15,000 songs in 36 languages.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.

