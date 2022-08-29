India: Why are suicides among farmers on the increase?

In India, over 600 farmers in the region of Marathwada, Maharashtra state, have died from suicide this year, according to official figures, with a majority of deaths blamed on rains that damaged thousands of hectares of agricultural land.

And agricultural experts believe the death toll could be even higher.

The figure is almost certain to exceed last year's official figure of 805 suicides across Marathwada's eight districts, and this was despite two consecutive state governments waiving farm loans in 2021.

Some 65% of the population living in this region are solely dependent on agriculture and allied activities for their livelihood and vocational needs. With climate change having drastic effects on crop production, many are beginning to suffer.

"When it comes to agriculture, the sector is tethered to poverty and distress. The deaths are a reflection of the extremely fragile nature of farming communities and a multiple set of crises affects them," Joginder Singh, a prominent farm union leader, told DW.

This year, however, extreme rainfall events in Maharashtra damaged crops across 800,000 hectares, affecting farmers in 24 districts, mostly in the regions of Marathwada and Vidarbha.

Paddy, corn, soyabean, cotton, pigeon peas and banana crops and other vegetables have been heavily damaged, according to the state agriculture department with half the damage reported by Marathwada alone.

Suicides up almost 30% since 2019

The latest report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) in India, published earlier this week, said 5,563 agricultural laborers committed suicide last year and the number of people killing themselves in the industry increased by 9% from 2020, and up 29% from 2019.

Most suicides were reported in Maharashtra, 1424, followed by Karnataka 999, and Andhra Pradesh 584.

South Asia suffers record heat wave

"It is unfathomable that farmers' suicides are increasing every year, especially in the cotton growing belts. Crop failures, rising inputs costs and low market prices often trap the farmers in a cycle of debt. Farmers haven't fully recovered from the lockdowns yet too," Indra Shekhar Singh, independent agriculture policy analyst told DW.

Experts point out that the government through direct benefit transfers (DBT) can help farmers to diversify and move away from water-guzzling crops such as BT cotton and sugarcane, while moving towards climate suited crops such as millets, legumes or oilseeds.

"If DBTs are successfully implemented the government may score points with the farmers and also help mitigate climate change and save the precious water in this dry region," added Singh.

Problems are compounded by a lack of support from banks, especially in the face of inclement weather and market fluctuations.

"Farmers are hence prompted to turn to local moneylenders who charge them a much higher rate of interest," Singh said.

Agriculture: India's economic backbone

India is an agrarian country where over 50% of the population is reliant on agriculture to make a living. Apart from the rising farmers' suicides in vast swathes of the country which is worrying, millions of mostly small-scale farmers have been squeezed by falling prices for their crops and the rising transportation and storage costs.

Outbreaks of rural discontent pose a challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who promised to double farm incomes in five years when he came to power in 2014.

The suicides expose the precarious state in which the country's struggling farmers and impoverished agricultural laborers currently find themselves in.

Last year, the Modi government was forced to repeal contentious agriculture laws that were proposed to modernize the farm sector after a nationwide agitation by farmers.

"Farmers withstand instability and an absence of security especially in Maharashtra. Their crop holdings are smaller than the farmers in Punjab. Debt cycles and erratic weather patterns like this year only add to their woes," Darshan Pal Singh, leader of the Krantikari Kisan Union, told DW.

"The magnitude of the problem is so big that no government has ever tried to understand the increasing burden on the farmers due to inflated prices of agricultural inputs."

Farmer groups point out that it was the government which decides the market rates and fails even to meet the Minimum Support Price (MSP) – the price at which the government is supposed to buy that crop back from farmers if the market price falls below it.

Ketki Singh, vice president of the Bhartiya Kisan Union's women's wing, maintains transactions do not even cover the production costs, leaving farmers facing massive losses.

Record temperatures hit India's farmers Air conditioners and blocks of ice India is currently experiencing an exceptional heat wave. Rajgarh, a city of 1.5 million people in central India topped out at 46.5 degrees C (116 degrees F) while thermometers in nine other cities also climbed above the 45 degree mark. No wonder that anything to fight the heat is an easy sell on the streets of New Delhi.

Record temperatures hit India's farmers Heat sets garbage on fire The extremely high temperatures have even ignited a huge garbage dump in India's capital New Delhi. Friederike Otto, a climate scientist at Imperial College in London, notes that such heat waves used to occur about once every 50 years before man-made climate change. Now they occur about once every four years.

Record temperatures hit India's farmers The elderly and the poor at risk According to a 2021 report in The Lancet, India's vulnerability to extreme heat increased by 15% from 1990 to 2019. It is among the top five countries where vulnerable people, such as the elderly and the poor, are most exposed to the dangers of heat waves. Along with Brazil, India has the highest heat-related mortality in the world.

Record temperatures hit India's farmers Heat — a serious threat to health Medical experts are seeing an increased incidence of heat-related illnesses and believe that the high temperatures are a greater threat than an expected fourth wave of COVID-19. But the crisis also brings out solidarity in people. This Calcutta resident is distributing cool water to passersby.

Record temperatures hit India's farmers The extreme heat threatens the wheat harvest Indian farmers are worried about their harvest — not so much because of the current record temperatures but because this March was overall the hottest March since temperature records began in 1901. Wheat grains usually ripen around that month and that's when they are particularly sensitive to heat.

Record temperatures hit India's farmers The harvest shrinks before the eyes of farmers Baldev Singh from Sangrur saw his crop shrink before his eyes as winter did not turn into a cool spring as usual but into unrelenting summer heat. The farmer from Punjab — the state known as India's breadbasket — lost about a fifth of his yield. Other farmers were hit even harder.

Record temperatures hit India's farmers Wheat exports in danger India, the world's second largest producer of wheat, traditionally exports little of it. Faced with shortages due to the Ukraine war, India planned to tap new markets and benefit from increased world prices. But going ahead with this would now create "a lot of pressure on the domestic availability of wheat," says Devinder Sharma, a Chandigarh-based agricultural expert. Author: Philipp Böll



Climate change heaps misery on farmers

"Climate change has acted as the last nail in the coffin by resulting in furthering of the uncertainties associated with the already uncertain monsoon system and hence agricultural production," Ketki told DW.

"Can you imagine that nearly 30 people in the farming sector die by suicide daily?" she said.

According to government figures, two-thirds of India's population of 1.3 billion depends on farming for their livelihood, but agriculture makes up just around 17% of the nation's total economic output, amounting to around $2.3 trillion (€2.3 trillion).

Edited by: John Silk

If you are suffering from serious emotional strain or suicidal thoughts, do not hesitate to seek professional help. You can find information on where to find such help, no matter where you live in the world, at this website: https://www.befrienders.org/