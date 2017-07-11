India: Why are Punjab singers under attack by criminal gangs?

Rapper-turned-politician Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot and killed by unidentified people on May 29 in a crowded marketplace in Mansa district in Punjab state, a day after his security was downsized by the state government.

The 28-year-old had a massive fan following both in India and abroad, especially in Canada and the UK, which have a sizeable Punjabi diaspora population.

According to Punjab police, Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, and gang member Lawrence Bishnoi, currently in a Delhi prison, were behind the attack. Initial investigations revealed that Moose Wala's death was the result of an inter-gang dispute.

Artists shared condolences online following the death of Moose Wala. Some also expressed concerns over the safety of artists in India's entertainment industry.

"Most people will never know the extent of what you have to deal with as a Punjabi artist behind the scenes on a daily basis," Amritpal Singh Dhillon, an Indian-born Canadian singer and rapper, and a close associate of Moose Wala, wrote in a post on Instagram. "With constant judgment, hate-filled comments, threats and negative energy directed towards people like us, who are just doing what we love."

Singer Mika Singh also shared his fears about celebrities becoming easy targets.

"Singers in Punjab often get such threats from gangsters. I am telling you from personal experiences, dealing with threats is very difficult," Singh said, while currently filming a reality show in Rajasthan. He has beefed up security measures as a precaution following the killing of Moose Wala.

Punjabi artists under attack

Citing fears for his life, singer Mankirt Aulakh has also increased security. He said he requested Punjab police to step up security measures after receiving threats in April from the Davinder Bambiha gang.

The gang is reportedly engaged in a turf war with associates of Lawrence Bishnoi. Industry insiders say scores of Punjabi singers are being threatened and attacked by gang members, and that extortion calls are seldomly reported.

10 influential Indian artists Ravi Shankar In the 1950s, Ravi Shankar (1920-2012) was one of the first to popularize Indian music in the West. The meditative sound and the soaring drive of the ragas of this sitar virtuoso inspired and influenced different musicians, from violinist Yehudi Menuhin to Beatle George Harrison (photo).

10 influential Indian artists Zubin Mehta The star conductor was born in Bombay (now Mumbai) in 1936 and went to Vienna to study at the age of 18. Zubin Mehta has celebrated a successful career in Europe, the US and Israel, all while remaining connected to his homeland. For instance, he has created a foundation to support the popularization of classical western music in India.

10 influential Indian artists Yash Chopra The Hindi film industry would never have become such an internationally successful phenomenon without the late filmmaker and producer Yash Chopra (1932-2012). Known as the "King of Romance" of Indian cinema, Chopra was behind some of the cult classics that established the Bollywood brand outside of India.

10 influential Indian artists Shah Rukh Khan And here's the "King of Bollywood": Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, also known as SRK, is the most successful actor in India — he has more fans worldwide than Johnny Depp and Tom Cruise combined. His roles in hit melodramatic films have established him as the quintessential "romantic hero," with his humor and charisma definitely contributing to his charm.

10 influential Indian artists Raj Kapoor Kapoor (1924-1988) was one of the most influential actors and filmmakers in the history of cinema. The "greatest showman of Hindi cinema" conquered the hearts of the Indian people and critics alike in the 1950s. Instead of portraying heroic figures, he was one of the first to embody "the ordinary man" with likable weaknesses. He has been immortalized in wax at Madame Tussaud's Museum in India.

10 influential Indian artists Subodh Gupta Contemporary art "made in India" has been booming for decades, and one of the scene's most successful stars is Subodh Gupta. His works fetch record prices on the art market. Bihar, the state where Gupta was born, is one of the poorest in India. He uses ordinary items in his work that reflect his own childhood as well as India's 20th-century transformation.

10 influential Indian artists Kajol Award-winning film actress Kajol Devgan is one of the most famous and popular stars in Bollywood. The Indian beauty icon is also a social activist and the mother of two children.

10 influential Indian artists Arundhati Roy The Indian author was among Time magazine's 100 most influential people in the world in 2014. After winning the Man Booker Prize in 1997 with her novel "The God of Small Things," she became a prominent anti-globalization activist.

10 influential Indian artists A.R. Rahman The composer's film scores combine Indian classical music with electronic beats. A.R. Rahman's soundtrack for Danny Boyle's 2008 film "Slumdog Millionaire" won a Golden Globe and two Academy Awards — a first for an Asian. He was also included on the Time 100 list of the world's most influential people in 2009.

10 influential Indian artists Balkrishna Doshi In 2018 the 90-year-old architect was honored with the Pritzker Architecture Prize, the world's top award in the field. The jury noted his "deep sense of responsibility and a desire to contribute to his country and its people through high quality, authentic architecture." The Aranya Low Cost Housing, one of his most noteworthy designs, offers a solution to the housing shortage in the Indore state. Author: Anastassia Boutsko



"Many of the successful Punjabi singers or actors have linkages with Canada. Many of them have either permanent residency permits or have citizenship," Jaideep Sarin, a political commentator told DW, adding that Punjabi singers who have had success abroad are at increased risk of being targeted by gang members.

In 2018, unidentified persons shot Punjabi singer Parmish Verma in Mohali. He sustained a gunshot in the thigh. Gang member Dilpreet Singh, who is wanted on the account of numerous criminal cases including murder, claimed he shot Verma on his Facebook page.

In the same year, the bullet-riddled body of budding singer Navjot Singh was found in an empty plot of land in Dera Bassi. Investigations are still ongoing.

During this time, actor-singer Gippy Grewal said he had also received extortion threats via video call from Dilpreet Singh, seeking protection money. Jalandhar-based Punjabi singer Rai Jujhar, meanwhile, said he received threats by an unknown person over the phone.

A booming industry

Punjabi music is one of India's fastest-growing music industries, according to Ghaint Punjab entertainment news.

The current value of the Punjabi music industry is around seven billion Indian Rupees (€84 million) and is growing at a pace of over 10% annually. The industry has more than 400 registered music labels that release around 15 to 20 songs every day. In 2019, the industry alone released more than 4,000 music videos.

"What we are seeing in the Punjabi music and film industry is what was witnessed in Bollywood years back. Extortion and protection money is now a given and the underworld is now wanting a share," Pramod Kumar, director of the Institute for Development and Communication in Chandigarh, told DW.

"These young musicians also seem to normalize violence through their genre of gangster rap and this is promoting a culture of violence," Kumar said.

Watch video 01:40 India bids farewell to beloved singer Lata Mangeshkar

'A vicious cycle'

Despite numerous arrests and police encounters in recent years, it has become difficult to rein in gang members, especially those who operate from abroad.

The Indian government has flagged concerns to Canadian authorities over the involvement of gangsters operating violent crimes in Punjab from Canada.

Last year, a team from the National Investigation Agency, India's primary counter-terrorist task force, visited Ottawa and met with Canadian officials to inquire about multiple extradition requests it had put forth related to serious crimes and terrorism.

Punjabi-Canadian criminal gangs are formed of a community based in Canada and primarily made up of young individuals of Punjabi ethnic origin, India Times reported.

An intelligence official, who requested anonymity, told DW that India's "many instances of singers threatened and at times killed" is "a vicious cycle."

"Some of these singers initially want patronage and meet bad characters. After a while, these bad elements morph into a Frankenstein monster," the official said.

Edited by: Sou-Jie van Brunnersum