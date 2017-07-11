India pledges $6.7 billion in COVID loans amid record daily deaths

India’s central bank on Wednesday pledged $6.7 billion in cheap loans for vaccine makers, hospitals and other health firms to help the country battle a massive surge in coronavirus. The announcement came as India recorded its highest daily death toll, reporting 3,780 more deaths on Wednesday.

"The immediate objective is to preserve human life and restore livelihoods through all means possible. The second wave, though debilitating, is not insurmountable," said Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das.

India's second wave of the virus has seen healthcare crumble with hospitals running out of beds, medical oxygen and supplies. Morgues and crematoriums have overflowed as people died in ambulances and car parks while waiting for beds or oxygen.

India's second COVID wave leaves suffering in its wake India sees its darkest days of pandemic India has added hundreds of thousands of cases in recent days, and the total death toll has surpassed 220,000. Cities are running out of space to bury or cremate the dead.

India's second COVID wave leaves suffering in its wake COVID sufferers seek medical support at temples An elderly woman suffering from breathing difficulties due to COVID-19 waits to receive free supplemental oxygen outside a Sikh temple on the outskirts of Delhi in Ghaziabad. Many who are struggling for breath due to COVID-19 have flocked to the temple, hoping to secure some of its limited oxygen supplies.

India's second COVID wave leaves suffering in its wake COVID patients turn to informal health services Hospitals in Delhi and across the country are turning away patients after running out of medical oxygen and beds. Many have put out urgent notices saying they can't cope with the rush of patients. The Sikh temple in Ghaziabad has come to resemble the emergency ward of a hospital. People all across Delhi are seeking and creating makeshift health care spaces.

India's second COVID wave leaves suffering in its wake Doctors treating patients wherever possible A health care worker tests blood oxygen levels of a COVID patient inside an ambulance in the eastern city of Kolkata. With people being forced to wait many hours to receive treatment, doctors have been treating people in cars and taxis parked in front of hospitals.

India's second COVID wave leaves suffering in its wake Suffering patients plead for oxygen A couple wait inside a rickshaw until they can enter a COVID-19 hospital for treatment in the western city of Ahmedabad. Social media and local news footage have captured desperate relatives begging for oxygen outside hospitals or weeping in the street for loved ones who have died waiting for treatment.

India's second COVID wave leaves suffering in its wake India in mourning A young boy at a crematorium mourns the loss of his father, who died from COVID-19. In the last month alone, daily COVID cases in India have increased eight times over — and deaths, 10 times. Health experts have said the actual death toll is probably far higher than the official numbers.

India's second COVID wave leaves suffering in its wake India's younger population also hit This 35-year-old woman is suffering from breathing difficulties due to COVID-19. Like many others, she is waiting in front of a hospital to receive oxygen support. Scientists are concerned that a more infectious "double mutation" of the virus is spreading in India.

India's second COVID wave leaves suffering in its wake Second COVID wave 'supremely contagious' The family of a COVID victim mourn together outside a mortuary of a hospital in New Delhi. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said India's current infection wave is "particularly dangerous" and that people were falling sick more severely and for longer. "It is supremely contagious, and those who are contracting it are not able to recover as swiftly."

India's second COVID wave leaves suffering in its wake 'Swallowing our city's people like a monster' The unfolding crisis is most noticeable in India's overwhelmed graveyards and crematoriums. Burial grounds in the capital New Delhi are running out of space. In other cities, glowing funeral pyres light up the night sky. "The virus is swallowing our city's people like a monster,'' said Mamtesh Sharma, an official at Bhadbhada Vishram Ghat crematorium in the central city of Bhopal.

India's second COVID wave leaves suffering in its wake Vaccine drive falling behind India's vaccination program is lagging, with only 10% of the country's population having received one dose, and 1.5% having received both doses. Indians aged 18 and older are now eligible for a vaccine. The United States has said it would send raw materials for vaccine production to help strengthen India's capacity to manufacture more AstraZeneca vaccine. Author: Melissa Sou-Jie Brunnersum



The new measures make it easier for banks to give out cheap loans to those in need — hospitals, oxygen manufacturers, patients — in order to bolster the healthcare system and improve access.

The bank will also allow general business borrowers more time to repay loans in an attempt to boost the flagging economy. Das added that he was willing to deploy "unconventional" measures if the crisis worsened.

The country recorded 382,315 new infections on Wednesday, according to health ministry data, a day after India reached a grim milestone of becoming the second country to cross 20 million infections.

According to the World Health Organization, India accounted for one in four deaths across the world over the last week. The country also reported 46% of the global cases in the past week.

Germany delivers aid

A German military aircraft carrying parts of an oxygen production plant headed to India on Wednesday. The plant can generate 400,000 liters of oxygen per day, the Bundeswehr said on Twitter.

A second aircraft with the remaining parts is due to take off on Thursday.

The deliveries are part of Germany's aid package to help India cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

Soldiers loaded the oxygen generator into an Airbus A400M of the Luftwaffe

On Saturday, 120 ventilators reached Delhi as well 13 experts to help set up and operate mobile oxygen production units over the next two weeks.

Several countries have also delivered aid to India in the form of oxygen and other medical supplies to relieve critical shortages.

