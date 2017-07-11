India: Lightning strikes kill at least 50 people

Lightning strikes killed more than 50 people across several Indian states authorities said on Monday.

Thunderstorms are common in the country at the start of the monsoon season and kill hundreds each year.

What happened?

In one case, a group of 11 people were killed due to lightning in the western state of Rajasthan, while they were taking selfies near watchtowers at the 12th-century Amer Fort.

"It was already raining when the people were there. They huddled in the towers as the rainfall intensified. Some of the injured were left unconscious by the strikes. Others ran out in panic and extreme pain," Saurabh Tiwari, a senior police officer told AFP news agency.

Indian media outlets reported at least 42 others were killed in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, with some deaths also being reported in the central state of Madhya Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that funds have been released to give to the injured and next of kin of the deceased.

The state government of Uttar Pradesh also announced financial aid for those whose livestock had been affected by the storms.

More dangerous conditions expected

India's Meteorological Department warned that more lightning strikes may occur within the next two days.

According to data from 2019, about 2,900 people were killed due to lightning that year.

The southwest monsoon winds, which bring rainfall to India from June to September, are yet to reach the northern parts of India, including capital Delhi.

tg/rs (dpa, AFP, AP)