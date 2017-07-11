COVID: Vaccination workers come under attack in Kashmir

Zareena Bano, a health care worker from Srinagar city, has not been to her home for almost two months. She's currently on duty in India-administered Kashmir's northern Bandipora district, where she's carrying out a door-to-door COVID vaccination campaign.

Last week, Zareena and her co-workers visited Zaban village, located 8 kilometers (5 miles) away from Bandipora town.

In the village, Zareena reached out to two young women to inform them about the importance of COVID-19 vaccination but, to her surprise, they turned violent.

"I first talk to people and tell them about the importance of vaccination. It was a normal day when I tried to speak with two women who, in turn, started abusing and hurling rocks at us," the 26-year-old health worker told DW.

"I was a little scared at that time, but I understand that there is misinformation about vaccines and the impact of fake news on the rural population. My foot got hurt during the incident. But I am again doing my job normally because we need to keep fighting the pandemic," she said.

The video of the incident in which the health care workers, including Zareena, were attacked in the village went viral on social media, forcing authorities to take action against the attackers.

It also brought to light the challenges that health care workers in the region face during vaccination drives.

Walking hours to vaccinate people

In many rural areas of India-administered Kashmir, road connectivity and mobile internet remain poor, making online registrations for vaccination difficult for people.

To make vaccines available to people in far-off areas, authorities kicked off the door-to-door vaccination campaign in June.

Given the rough terrain of the Himalayan region, the health workers sometimes have to make long walks for hours to vaccinate people.

Bashir Ahmad, another health worker posted in the northern frontier area of Gurez, which shares borders with Pakistan-administered Gilgit-Baltistan, once walked six hours to reach the village of Neeru Nallah in Tulail to vaccinate people.

Sometimes, he said, he has had to walk through snowy terrain to get people vaccinated.

"I belong to this place, so I was able to walk, otherwise it was very tough. I am vaccinating people and also organizing vaccination camps," the 40-year-old said.

COVID: Life slowly coming back to normal in India Out and about Commuters queuing up outside the entrance of a metro station in central Delhi. Just weeks ago, India was battling a devastating wave of the coronavirus that brought the country's health care infrastructure to its knees. Supplies of medical oxygen ran short and crematoriums were overrun. As numbers begin to fall, Indians are back on the streets of their capital city.

COVID: Life slowly coming back to normal in India Undeterred by heat Vendors take a break amid a busy marketplace in Delhi. The fall in coronavirus case numbers comes at a time when temperatures are soaring in the national capital. Even as temperatures touch a peak of 43 degrees Celsius (109.4 degrees Fahrenheit), shoppers can be seen thronging local markets, hunting for good deals under the sweltering sun.

COVID: Life slowly coming back to normal in India Lack of social distancing Large groups of people flock to a crowded flea market in Delhi's neighboring city of Gurgaon, a part of the national capital region. Despite attempts from local authorities to ensure that visitors adhere to COVID-related rules, social distancing remains a distant dream in markets like these. In some cases, mask-wearing shoppers were seen pulling down their masks to bargain for the best price.

COVID: Life slowly coming back to normal in India Respite from lockdowns A couple walks through the narrow lanes of Khan Market in central Delhi. As cafes, restaurants and bars open for business after weeks of lockdown, many residents are stepping out for a meal or a drink as they seek a change from their COVID lifestyle. Tired of working from home, many young professionals can be seen perched on stools at local coffee shops, sipping on their iced lattes.

COVID: Life slowly coming back to normal in India Experts warn of third wave As the sun blazes outdoors, malls have become the favored shopping destination for locals. However, as states lift their coronavirus lockdowns in phases, experts have warned that another wave of the virus, in part fuelled by the emergence of the "delta plus" variant, may not be far behind.

COVID: Life slowly coming back to normal in India Traffic back to normal A large number of cars parked at Connaught Place in New Delhi. As restrictions are lifted and many offices resume work, traffic is back to its regular levels in the national capital region, even during non-peak hours. The short-lived ease of commuting within the city, which is known for its traffic congestion, has come to a quick end.

COVID: Life slowly coming back to normal in India Coronavirus fatigue sets in A woman shops for ceramic bowls and platters as her dog looks on, in Banjara market, Gurgaon. Over a year after India imposed its first coronavirus-induced lockdown, COVID fatigue has set in. Authorities are finding it increasingly difficult to keep people from stepping out — especially in the cooler evenings — after weeks of staying cooped up inside their homes.

COVID: Life slowly coming back to normal in India Precarious calm before likely storm While the Indian government was caught off-guard by the last surge, preparations are underway to prevent such a situation from repeating itself. Local administrations and hospitals are looking to bolster the country's health care system. But as masks hang below the chin and social distancing remains a faraway dream, experts say that India could see another surge in the next six to eight weeks. Author: Seerat Chabba (New Delhi)



Bashir was among the first health care workers to get vaccinated in the frontier area and since then he has been educating people about the benefits of vaccination.

"There are people who ask a lot of questions," Ahmad said, adding that it's his job to clarify them the importance of taking the jab.

"I make them understand in our language, and I tell them it's like wearing a helmet while driving a bike. It can protect them in a great way even if they face an accident," Ahmad said.

Misinformation and conspiracies

While reaching remote areas has not been an easy job for the health workers, the spread of misinformation and conspiracy theories makes their work even more challenging.

A few weeks ago, a fake message claiming that French virologist and Nobel laureate Luc Montagnier had said that all those receiving COVID vaccinations would die within two years went viral on WhatsApp.

It's because of such unverified and inaccurate information circulating on social media that many people in the region, particularly young women, have misconceptions about the vaccines.

"Some women are reluctant to get the shots, saying if they get vaccinated it will cause infertility and they will not be able to bear children," said a health care worker from southern Kashmir who asked not to be named.

"Our job is to debunk these myths. People shout at us but we remain calm and do our job."

Attempts to raise public awareness

Scientists and public health experts worldwide have repeatedly stressed that vaccination, along with adherence to hygiene and physical distancing rules, is the only way to bring an end to the COVID pandemic.

India-administered Kashmir has so far registered over 300,000 COVID cases and more than 4,200 related deaths.

Over 600,000 in the region have been fully inoculated so far while more than 4 million people have received at least one shot of the vaccine.

Mir Mushtaq, the spokesperson for the region's health department, told DW that while there have been "isolated incidents of attacks" on health care workers, the department "is making sure to reach every part of the region and inoculate people."

Vaccine hesitancy is a global problem, he pointed out, adding: "We are encouraging workers to counsel people. Some people blindly believe whatever they see on social media."

Overall, the department's vaccination outreach has proved to be beneficial, Mushtaq stressed.

"We are involving different groups of social and religious leaders to raise awareness among people. It's a new disease and there are apprehensions. This is also an evolving disease and people come to know more information day by day."