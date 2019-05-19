India elections: Narendra Modi's BJP in early lead as vote counting begins

Vote counting in the 2019 Indian general election is underway and early trends show a clear lead for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governing coalition.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is on course to secure the 272 seats needed to command a simple majority in the lower house of parliament. The NDA was ahead in 324 seats, with the opposition United Progressive Alliance leading in 111, after about three hours of counting.

Official data from India's Election Commission showed the BJP alone leading in contests for 292 seats, with its main rival, the Indian National Congress, ahead in 51 constituencies.

The data didn't indicate what percentage of the estimated 600 million votes had been counted, and no actual results have been published yet. But if the early trends are confirmed, it would give the BJP the first back-to-back majority for a single party since 1984.

Early counting also suggested that Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi himself was in a tight race in his constituency of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh state, a seat held by his family for generations.

Read more: India elections — Narendra Modi's fandom persists despite spotty record

The NDA's predicted margin of victory is larger than surveys indicated in the run-up to the vote, when most polls showed it would be the largest alliance but would fall short of an overall majority.

Watch video 01:25 Share India, and its markets, anticipate Modi victory Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3Iqwq India, and its markets, anticipate Modi victory

A referendum on Modi

The election has been seen as a referendum on Modi, whose economic reforms haven't broadly succeeded but whose popularity as a social underdog in India's highly stratified society has endured. On the campaign trail, Modi presented himself as a self-made man with the confidence to cut red tape and unleash India's economic potential. Modi also slammed opposition leader Gandhi as an out-of-touch elite.

Half a dozen exit polls released on Sunday showed Modi and the BJP winning another five-year term.

India's elections, described as the world's largest democratic exercise, are staggered over six weeks and the final round of voting was held on Sunday. Some 900 million people were registered to cast ballots.

Indian stocks reached record highs on Thursday. The Bombay Stock Exchange's Sensex index hit the 40,000 mark for the first time ever while the Nifty index crossed 12,000 points, also a landmark. The markets favor a stable government and continuity of economic reforms, market analysts said, adding that the surge was likely to continue for the next few days.

sri/rt (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.