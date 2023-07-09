  1. Skip to content
India destroys Delhi slums ahead of G20 summit

Adil Bhat | Sharique Ahmad
September 7, 2023

India's government has gone to great lengths to beautify the capital Delhi ahead of the G20 summit. But it has come at a cost. Thousands of slum dwellers have been forcefully evicted, and their homes and shelters demolished. DW's Adil Bhat reports.

https://p.dw.com/p/4W4UI
DW Adil Bhat
Adil Bhat TV reporter and correspondent with a special focus on politics, conflict and human-interest stories.
