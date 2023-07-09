India destroys Delhi slums ahead of G20 summit

PoliticsIndiaIndia destroys Delhi slums ahead of G20 summitTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsIndiaAdil Bhat | Sharique Ahmad09/07/2023September 7, 2023India's government has gone to great lengths to beautify the capital Delhi ahead of the G20 summit. But it has come at a cost. Thousands of slum dwellers have been forcefully evicted, and their homes and shelters demolished. DW's Adil Bhat reports.https://p.dw.com/p/4W4UIAdvertisement