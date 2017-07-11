India bans TikTok, WeChat, other Chinese apps over 'security' concerns

Indian officials barred 59 mobile apps, most of them run by Chinese companies, on Monday, saying they were engaged in "activities" which were "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, security of state and public order."

The apps include video-sharing platform TIkTok, social media app WeChat, and UC Browser developed by a company owned by China's e-commerce giant Alibaba.

Read more: Hello, Big Brother: How China controls its citizens through social media

TikTok and WeChat are widely popular in India. However, WeChat — which now boasts close to 1.2 billion active monthly users — is also known for being strictly monitored by the Chinese authorities.

The ban comes less than two weeks after a deadly border clash between Chinese and Indian troops, which saw at least 20 Indian soldiers lose their lives.

More to follow...

Watch video 02:07 Share India-China border clash Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3e41u Fallout of India-China border clash

dj/rs (AFP, Reuters)