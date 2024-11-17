India announces successful hypersonic missile test

India joins a handful number of countries known to possess hypersonic weapons programs.

India has test-fired a long-range hypersonic missile, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday.

The missile was launched from APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the east coast on Saturday.

According to the Atlantic Council, only the United States, China, and Russia have demonstrated hypersonic capabilities. North Korea and the Houthis in Yemen have also claimed to have test-fired such missiles.

Hypersonic weapons can achieve speeds more than five times the speed of sound.

Major milestone for India's defense capabilities

"This is a historic moment and this significant achievement has put our country in the group of select nations having capabilities of such critical and advanced military technologies," Singh posted on Facebook.

According to a government statement, the Defense Research and Development Organization and industry partners have developed the missile to carry payloads over distances greater than 1,500 km (930 miles).

"The flight data ... confirmed the successful terminal maneuvers and impact with high degree of accuracy," the government said.

In recent years, New Delhi has strengthened its defense cooperation with Western countries, mainly through the Quad alliance, which includes the United States, Japan, and Australia.

lo/tg (AFP, Reuters)