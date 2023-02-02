In Kyiv, EU's von der Leyen says bloc 'stands by Ukraine'

The European Commission chief landed in Kyiv ahead of a major summit to show European support for Ukraine and to discuss the country's path toward EU membership.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Kyiv on Thursday ahead of an EU-Ukraine summit hosted by the war-torn country.

"Good to be back in Kyiv, my 4th time since Russia's invasion.... We are here together to show that the EU stands by Ukraine as firmly as ever. And to deepen further our support and cooperation," she wrote on Twitter.

Von der Leyen was accompanied by a team of 15 other commissioners, including the bloc's top diplomat Josep Borrell.

Friday's summit is set to discuss military aid to Ukraine, as well as the country's possible path to EU membership.

More to follow...