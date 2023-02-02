  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Pakistan
War in Ukraine
Artificial intelligence
Ursula von der Leyen
The Commission described the visit as a "strong symbol" of European solidarity with UkraineImage: Emmi Korhonen/Lehtikuva/dpa/picture alliance
PoliticsUkraine

In Kyiv, EU's von der Leyen says bloc 'stands by Ukraine'

11 minutes ago

The European Commission chief landed in Kyiv ahead of a major summit to show European support for Ukraine and to discuss the country's path toward EU membership.

https://p.dw.com/p/4N0NX

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Kyiv on Thursday ahead of an EU-Ukraine summit hosted by the war-torn country.

"Good to be back in Kyiv, my 4th time since Russia's invasion.... We are here together to show that the EU stands by Ukraine as firmly as ever. And to deepen further our support and cooperation," she wrote on Twitter.

Von der Leyen was accompanied by a team of 15 other commissioners, including the bloc's top diplomat Josep Borrell.

Friday's summit is set to discuss military aid to Ukraine, as well as the country's possible path to EU membership.

More to follow...

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Rescue workers and residents clear debris after a Russian missile hit an apartment building in Kramatorsk

Ukraine updates: Missile hits apartments, civilians killed

Conflicts2 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A journalist is arrested during a demonstration in Algiers.

Algeria increases pressure on local human rights activists

Algeria increases pressure on local human rights activists

Politics17 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Pakistan | Getreideknappheit in Belutschistan

Pakistan food crisis exacerbated by wheat shortage

Pakistan food crisis exacerbated by wheat shortage

Politics20 hours ago02:39 min
More from Asia

Germany

woman handing out loaves of bread to Ukrainians standing in line for help

Ukraine: Donations are generous, but helpers are exhausted

Ukraine: Donations are generous, but helpers are exhausted

Society13 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

EU Commission President von der Leyen standing together with the Ukrainian President Zelenskyy during her visit to Kyiv, Ukraine, in mid-September.

EU holds talks with Ukraine in an active war zone

EU holds talks with Ukraine in an active war zone

Politics17 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (left) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (right) during their joint press conference

Blinken visits Israel amid spike in violence

Blinken visits Israel amid spike in violence

ConflictsJanuary 30, 202302:25 min
More from Middle East

North America

Film still from 'To Leslie': a woman smokes a cigarette next to a motel sign.

Why Andrea Riseborough's Oscar nod triggered controversy

Why Andrea Riseborough's Oscar nod triggered controversy

Film20 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Scientists hope a campaign to vaccinate monkeys against yellow fever will save them from extinction.

Can a yellow fever vaccine save Brazil's rare monkeys?

Can a yellow fever vaccine save Brazil's rare monkeys?

Nature and Environment20 hours ago01:41 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage