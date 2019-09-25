Impeachment inquiry: Trump administration will not participate

The White House notified the House on Tuesday that the Trump administration will not participate in what it is calling the Democrats' "illegitimate" impeachment probe.

In the letter sent to House leaders Trump administration attorneys clearly stated their refusal to participate, citing key oversights in the inquiry.

The letter accused lawmakers of formulating their probe "in a manner that violates fundamental fairness and constitutionally mandated due process."

"Given that your inquiry lacks any legitimate constitutional foundation, any pretense of fairness, or even the most elementary due

process protections, the Executive Branch cannot be expected to participate in it," White House Counsel Pat Cipollone wrote.

Refusing to participate in the impeachment inquiry means that President Trump is now on course for a constitutional clash with Congress.

Sondland directed not to testify at impeachment inquiry

This comes hours afterthe US ambassador to the EU, Gordon Sondlandwas directed to miss his appearance before US lawmakers.

Previously, Sondland agreed to testify before members of three House committees as the body looks into impeaching US President Donald Trump over his interactions with the Ukraine government.

However, the US State Department blocked the ambassador's move, according to Sondland's lawyer, Robert Luskin.

Luskin said his client was "profoundly disappointed" that he would not be able to testify.

"He stands ready to testify on short notice, whenever he is permitted to appear," Luskin said in a statement.

Sondland had initially agreed to speak to lawmakers without receiving a subpoena. After the State Department's move, the committee heads said they would subpoena the ambassador and demand information stored on his electronic devices.

The chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff, said that blocking Sondland's testimony was "additional strong evidence" that President Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo were obstructing the probe.

Leaked text messages

Sondland drew the attention of the lawmakers after a whistleblower leaked the envoy's text messages on interactions between Washington and Kyiv. The US president faces accusations that he had pressured Ukraine to probe the energy company that employed Hunter Biden, son of Joe Biden, on its board. Joe Biden is one of the Democrats' top candidates to face Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

According to Trump critics, Sondland's messages show that the ambassador worked with another Trump envoy to pressure Ukraine into complying with the president's wishes. The American officials allegedly offered a meeting in Washington between Trump and Ukraine's new president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

The texts also included a message from Kurt Volker, formerly Trump's special envoy to Ukraine, to a Zelenskiy advisor.

"Heard from the White House," Volker wrote in July this year.

"Assuming President Z [Zelenskiy] convinces trump [sic] he will investigate/'get to the bottom of what happened' in 2016, we will nail down a date for visit to Washington."

It also was not immediately clear why Sondland, a former hotel magnate who serves as the US envoy to the EU, was involved in dealings with Ukraine, which is not an EU member.

'Kangaroo court'

The texts also include a message sent to Sondland, where another diplomat says, "As I said on the phone, I think it's crazy to withhold security assistance for help with a political campaign."

Sondland replied that Trump had been "crystal clear no quid pro quos of any kind."

"I suggest we stop the back and forth by text," the ambassador added.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing, but also publicly urged China to investigate the Bidens.

The State Department did not immediately explain why it blocked Sondland from appearing before the House Foreign Affairs, Intelligence and Oversight committees. However, Trump himself said he did not want to have the envoy testify "before a totally compromised kangaroo court."

The House members are scheduled to interview a former ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, behind closed doors on Friday. Trump recalled Yovanovitch in May, months before her term was set to expire, after several Trump allies publicly questioned her loyalty to the president.

kmm/dj/ng (AP, Reuters)

