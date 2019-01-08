 IHF World Championship: Germany outclass Brazil to maintain perfect record | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 13.01.2019

Sports

IHF World Championship: Germany outclass Brazil to maintain perfect record

Backed by a sold-out crowd, cohosts Germany outclassed Brazil to clinch a comfortable win and preserve their perfect record. They now face a double-header to decide who will top Group A.

Handball-WM 2019 | Deutschland - Brasilien (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Kappeler)

Following on from their sensational 34-21 win over Brazil at the World Championships, the German national team has no time to revel in the result as they get set to face Russia and title holders France in a 24-hour double header to decide Group A.

Read more: Germany beat unified Korea in historic opener

"We were very movable and aggressive in the defence and had many discipline in the attack. I am very satisfied. After experiencing such an adrenaline rush, it's really important to be calm, relaxed and recover,” said Prokop following on from a game which he described as "the best since I took over as national team coach”.

Start as they mean to go on

13,500 fans were in attendance in to see their side ride the wave of euphoria, making it back-to-back wins in the tournament they are co-hosting with Denmark. "The atmosphere was fantastic – it pushed us to greater heights,” Prokop told reporters.

Goalkeeper Andreas Wolff, who admitted getting "goosebumps” during the singing of the national anthem, stole the show early on as he made a string of saves that saw Germany take a commanding lead, which they never looked like relinquishing.

From back to front, Germany were dominant for almost the entirety of the 60 minutes – the key now is maintaining that momentum as they look to build on the team spirit and produce another performance to inspire the home support.

Handball-WM 2019 | Deutschland - Brasilien (picture-alliance/Fotostand/Weller)

Goalkeeper Andreas Wolf is expecting Germany's double-header with Russia and France to be a true test of the cohosts title-winning credentials.

"It's been a furious start to the world championships for us. We've shown that we're capable of performing at the highest level,” continued Wolff.

The 27-year-old is well aware that his side are facing a huge physical challenge as they get set to face both Russia and reigning champions France within 24 hours of one another: "It's tough and puts a big strain on us – they're going to be two hard-fought matches.” On current form, Germany have every reason to be confident nonetheless.

