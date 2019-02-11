 ICJ: Iran bid to recover billions in frozen US assets can proceed | News | DW | 13.02.2019

News

ICJ: Iran bid to recover billions in frozen US assets can proceed

Iran’s bid to recover frozen assets worth $2 billion can proceed after the ICJ rejected a US bid to halt the process. But the money, held by the US since 2008, has already been partly used to compensate terror victims.

The International Court of Justice building in the Hague (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Corder)

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Wednesday approved a bid by the Iranian government to recover some $2 billion (€1.77bn) in frozen assets in the US.

The US had sought for the bid to be thrown out, saying Iran had "unclean hands". Washington has long considered Iran a state sponsor of terrorism.

The ICJ decision, which came after two-and-a-half years of proceedings, knocked back US objections and paved the way for Iran to proceed with attempts to recover its assets.

Tehran argued that keeping the assets frozen was illegal because it breached the Treaty of Amity – a friendship treaty signed between the two countries in 1955.

The treaty guaranteed the protection of both countries’ property. It also barred "restrictions on the making of payments, remittances, and other transfers of funds."

But US defense attorneys argued that the Treaty had been designed to govern during "normal and ongoing commercial and consular relations… a state of affairs that has no existed for nearly four decades."

Judges at the ICJ at a hearing for alleged violations of the 1955 Treaty of Amity between the USA and Iran (Reuters/P. van de Wouw)

Iran took the US to court in 2016, almost two years before Washington said it was terminating the Treaty.

Read more: US terminates 1955 'Treaty of Amity' with Iran

Much of the money already spent

The money, likely the largest seizure of Iranian property since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, was reportedlysecretly frozen in US Citibank bank accounts in 2008.

According to the latest Treasury report, only 23% of the original amount remains. A large chunk was redistributed after the US Supreme Court ruled the assets would compensate some 1,000 family members — victims of terrorist violence they alleged had been orchestrated by Tehran.

Read more: US Supreme Court: Iran bank must pay attack victims

Iran has disputed this ruling and asked for the UN to intervene.

ICJ 'lacks jurisdiction,' according to US

Iran also used the Treaty of Amity to take the US to court last year, over renewed sanctions on the Islamic Republic imposed by Donald Trump's administration last May.

The ICJ ordered the US lift its sanctions on humanitarian goods to Iran, but Washington dismissed that ruling saying the court had no jurisdiction.

A day later, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the treaty would be terminated.

"This is a decision, frankly, that is 39 years overdue," he said. "Iran is abusing the ICJ for political and propaganda purposes."

The ICJ is the top court of the United Nations. It settles legal disputes between countries in accordance with international law, but lacks power to enforce its decisions.

  • Ayatollah Khomeini returns to Iran in 1979 (picture-alliance/AP Images)

    Iran's Islamic Revolution 40 years on

    'I feel nothing'

    On February 1, 1979, Khomeini returned to Tehran from exile in France. When a reporter asked him how he felt upon his return to Iran, Khomeini replied: "Nothing — I feel nothing." Some analysts interpreted his remarks as the Shiite leader's idea about embarking on a "divine mission" where emotions hardly mattered.

  • Teheran 1978 Iraner demonstrieren für Ajatollah Khomeini (picture-alliance/dpa/UPI)

    Iran's Islamic Revolution 40 years on

    The Shah ran out of time

    Two months before Khomeini's return to Iran, an estimated six to nine million people took to the streets in the country's major cities. The demonstrations were largely peaceful, compared to the violent September 8, 1978, protests. The Shah regime, headed by Shah Mohammed Reza Pahlavi, had realized that its time in power was over and that they could not stop Khomeini's return.

  • Islamische Revolution 1979 (picture-alliance/IMAGNO/Votava)

    Iran's Islamic Revolution 40 years on

    Even women rooted for Khomeini

    The revolutionary mood was so intense in Tehran that even many women celebrated Khomeini's return, ignoring the fact that Khomeini had slammed Shah's measures for women's emancipation in exile. In 1963, the Shah of Iran granted women the right to vote.

  • Iran Kaiserin Farah Diba von Persien 1971 (picture alliance/akg-images/H. Vassal)

    Iran's Islamic Revolution 40 years on

    A spectacle of exuberance

    In 1971, the Shah and his wife Farah Diba (seen in the picture) staged a lavish spectacle on the ancient site of Persepolis to mark the "2,500th anniversary of the Iranian monarchy." Many heads of state attended the event. Khomeini, in his message from exile, condemned the monarchy as "cruel, evil and un-Islamic."

  • Persisches Kaiserpaar im mexikanischen Exil (picture-alliance/UPI)

    Iran's Islamic Revolution 40 years on

    Exile and death

    Under pressure from the Islamic Revolution, the Shah (left) had left Iran on January 16, 1979. After spending time in several countries, he succumbed to cancer on July 27, 1980 in Cairo, Egypt.

  • Iran Revolution (Tasnim)

    Iran's Islamic Revolution 40 years on

    Consolidating power

    In the beginning, women's rights were not a major issue for the Islamic revolutionaries. They only imposed hardline Islam after consolidating their victory.

  • Iran Revolution 1979 Blumen (picture-alliance/dpa/EPU)

    Iran's Islamic Revolution 40 years on

    Soldiers join the revolution

    Upon Khomeini's return to Iran in 1979, the military did not confront the protesters. On February 11, the army declared itself neutral. Despite that, the revolutionaries executed several generals in February and April.

  • Iran Teheran Rückkhehr Ayatollah Ruhollah Chomeini Exil (picture-alliance/AP Photo/FY)

    Iran's Islamic Revolution 40 years on

    New government

    Soon after his return, Khomeini declared the monarchy, the previous government and parliament illegal, and said he would appoint a government "because of the fact that this nation believes in me." According to Iran experts, it was not self-deception but reality.

  • Bildergalerie Iran Revolution von 1979 (Iranian.com)

    Iran's Islamic Revolution 40 years on

    The liberal face of the revolution

    Mehdi Bazargan, a scholar and pro-democracy activist, had campaigned against the Pahlavi dynasty, for which he had been incarcerated for several years. Khomeini appointed him as his first prime minister, although Bazargan was critical of him as well. Bazargan had called Khomeini a "turbaned Shah" after a meeting with the Ayatollah in Paris. He remained in office for only nine months.

  • Bildergalerie Iran Geiselnahme Diplomaten USA (Fars)

    Iran's Islamic Revolution 40 years on

    Occupation of the US Embassy

    In November 1979, radical Iranian students seized the US Embassy in Tehran and took the embassy staff hostage. The students were fearful of Shah's return to power with US help. Khomeini took advantage of the situation. He dismissed his opponents as "US allies."

  • Iran Ali Chamenei während einer Rede in Teheran (Reuters/Official Khamenei website)

    Iran's Islamic Revolution 40 years on

    Ali Khamenei – guardian of the revolution

    In 1989, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was elected by the expert council to succeed Khomeini. Khamenei, to this date, has the ultimate power over all state institutions. Although the 79-year-old does not have the same charisma as his predecessor, he represents the policies of Iranian hardliners who refuse to reform the system and continue to persecute dissidents.

    Author: Hans Spross


