IAEA finds no explosives on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant roofs

1 hour ago

The UN nuclear watchdog has finally been granted access the roofs of the two units Russian-held plant in Ukraine after a monthlong wait. There have been accusations that Russia placed explosive mines near the facility.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Umo6
The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station
Zaporizhzhia is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe and among the top 10 largest in the worldImage: Dmytro Smolyenko/Ukrinform/abaca/picture alliance

The UN nuclear watchdog said on Thursday it found no mines or explosives on the roofs of the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine.

"International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts have observed no mines or explosives on the rooftops of Unit 3 and Unit 4 reactor buildings and the turbine halls ... after having been given access yesterday afternoon," the IAEA said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed that Russia may be planning to "simulate an attack" on the plant last month.

He said Ukrainian officials have identified "objects resembling explosives" on the roofs of several power units at the Zaporizhzhia facility.

At the same time, Russian officials suggest Ukraine may "sabotage" the facility.

The IAEA was only given access to the roofs of two units of the reactor buildings and their turbine halls after a monthlong wait. 

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi added: "I welcome the news that IAEA experts have finally been granted this additional access at the site."

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has been under Russian control since the beginning of March 2022, shortly after the start of the war in Ukraine. Since September, all six of its reactors have been shut down.

Russia, Ukraine continue blame game over Zaporizhzhia

Mines near Zaporizhzhia plant

Late last month the IAEA team found mines in close proximity to the nuclear power plant.

At the time Grossi, said inspectors found "some mines located in a buffer zone between the site's internal and external perimeter barriers," although the inspection team did not come across any devices "within the inner site perimeter."

The mines were found in a restricted area that is inaccessible to plant personnel, he said.

"Our team has raised this specific finding with the plant and they have been told that it is a military decision, and in an area controlled by military," Grossi said.

lo/wd (AFP, Reuters)

