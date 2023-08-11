Hunter Biden to be investigated by special council

Attorney General Merrick Garland has announced he is appointing a special counsel in the Hunter Biden probe. The development elevates the investigation of the president's son ahead of the 2024 election.

In a surprise announcement, US Attorney General Merrick Garland is appointing a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden, who is suspected of engaging in illicit business deals overseas, as President Joe Biden prepares for the 2024 elections.

Garland announced on Friday that David Weiss, the Delaware attorney who has been probing Hunter Biden's financial and business dealings, would be the special counsel. The appointment comes at Weiss's request.

"Upon considering his request, as well as the extraordinary circumstances relating to this matter, I have concluded it is in the public interest to appoint him as special counsel," Garland was quoted as saying.

The appointment gives Weiss additional authority to probe whether the president's son engaged in improper business dealings.

As per a court filing reported on by the Reuters news agency, Weiss said on Friday that parties in the case are at an impasse in plea negotiations, making a trial in order.

rmt/rc (AP, Reuters)