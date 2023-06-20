Hunter Biden charged with tax, firearm offenses in US

Joe Biden's son faces charges of tax offenses and of possessing a firearm illegally, given his past drug use. He has apparently reached an agreement with the Justice Department and intends to plead guilty.

US President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden on Tuesday agreed to plead guilty to federal income tax charges in a deal he made with the US Justice Department, court documents showed.

A letter filed in a court in Delaware on Tuesday made the charges and Biden's apparent plans to plead guilty public, following a long-running Justice Department investigation into Joe Biden's second son.

The agreement will also likely avert a trial, which could have created days or weeks of negative attention, with next year's presidential elections beginning to draw near.

Hunter Biden has spoken in the past about struggling with narcotics addiction folllowing the death of his elder brother, Beau Biden, in 2015. Reports circulated in the past suggesting his expulsion from the US Navy Reserve ibn 2014 was also the result of testing positive for cocaine.

Republican politicians have been pushing for further investigations into Biden's past business dealings, including examining foreign payments. This ultimately stems from allegations first made against Hunter Biden by former President Donald Trump, focused mainly on Biden's business dealings in Ukraine. He has worked as a lobbyist, lawyer, investment banker and artist in the past.

