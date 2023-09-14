Hunter Biden indicted on firearms charges in US

US President Joe Biden's son Hunter had hoped to avoid a criminal case via a plea deal but it collapsed. The charges pertain to him allegedly lying about his drug addiction when purchasing a gun in 2018.

The indictment showing Hunter Biden would face federal firearms charges was filed in a court in Delaware on Thursday.

The indictment accuses Hunter Biden of making two false statements while filling out papers to purchase a gun in 2018.

Biden claimed he wasn't addicted to or using illegal drugs at the time he was buying the fiream in October 2018.

But it is during period when he has acknowledged struggling with addiction to crack cocaine, according to the indictment filed in federal court in Delaware.

The indictment, which is four-pages long, said that Hunter Biden knew the statement he was making while buying the gun was "false and fictitious."

The charges follow the collapse of a peal deal in July that had been negotiated between Hunter Biden's lawyer and US Attorney and special counsel David Weiss.

Weiss has been investigating cases against Hunter Biden for five years. He was the attorney for Delaware before being appointed special counsel last month.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.