  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Climate change
Beethovenfest
Rule of LawUnited States of America

Hunter Biden: Prosecutors seek indictment by Sept. 29

September 7, 2023

Federal prosecutors are looking to indict President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, before the end of the month. The indictment could serve a blow to Biden's presidential campaign.

https://p.dw.com/p/4W2OR
Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden
Hunter Biden is facing charges over gun possession and failing to pay taxImage: Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Federal prosecutors will seek to bring charges against Hunter Biden by the end of the month, the Justice Departmentsaid.

The special counsel, David Weiss, who was elevated to the position last month to investigate the legal tribulations of US President Joe Biden's son, wrote: "The Speedy Trial Act requires that the Government obtain the return of an indictment by a grand jury by Friday, September 29, 2023, at the earliest."

"The Government intends to seek the return of an indictment in this case before that date," he said in a court filing.

The exact charges and the number of charges to be brought against Hunter Biden are not clear, though it appears related to a gun possession case in which he was accused of having a firearm while using drugs. 

Weiss has been investigating cases against Hunter Biden for five years. He was the attorney for Delaware before being appointed special counsel.

Hunter Biden's legal woes

Hunter Biden has had legal woes for years now, but the possibility of a trial as an election season looms has garnered attention.

The filing from Weiss comes after a plea deal with Biden fell apart before it could be approved by a judge.

Biden's gun-related troubles began in 2018 when he purchased a firearm while being a drug user.

He was also charged with two misdemeanor crimes of failure to pay more than $100,000 (€93,255) in taxes from over $1.5 million in income in 2017 and 2018.⁠

Hunter Biden agrees to plead guilty in tax case: DW reports

Plea deal collapses

Biden was prepared to plead guilty to two counts of willful failure to pay taxes as well as enter a diversion program relating to a failure to acknowledge drug use when purchasing the gun.

However, the plea deal collapsed while it was being reviewed by a judge in July. Defense attorneys, for their part, said Hunter Biden has kept to the terms of their original agreement with prosecutors on the gun charge.

That calls for sparing him from prosecution if he stays clean and out of trouble for two years, and his lawyer argued it remains in force. Prosecutors disagreed.

House Republicans push for probe

The younger Biden has been the target of congressional investigations since Republicans gained control of the House in January.

Lawmakers have since obtained thousands of pages of financial records through subpoenas to various institutions and have sought to connect his financial affairs directly to his father.

They have failed to produce any evidence that the president directly participated in his son's work, though he sometimes had dinner with Hunter Biden's clients.

Joe Biden announced his bid for reelection earlier this year. His potential main Republican rival, former President Donald Trump, is facing a string of criminal cases.

rm/nm (Reuters, AP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

www.documentcloud.org
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (l), President of Ukraine, talks with Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State on September 6, 2023.

Ukraine updates: Blinken announces $1 billion in new aid

ConflictsSeptember 7, 2023
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Bola Tinubu

Nigeria: President Tinubu's 100 days of crises

Nigeria: President Tinubu's 100 days of crises

PoliticsSeptember 6, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Narendra Modi on a screen in front of India's parliament

India or Bharat: What is behind the name row?

India or Bharat: What is behind the name row?

SocietySeptember 6, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

A picture of the entrance to the main exhibition hall of the iAA auto show 2023 in Munich

Chinese carmakers flex muscles at Germany's IAA auto show

Chinese carmakers flex muscles at Germany's IAA auto show

BusinessSeptember 5, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

A pier stretches out into the Baltic Sea as the sun rises

What is the Three Seas Initiative and why is it expanding?

What is the Three Seas Initiative and why is it expanding?

PoliticsSeptember 6, 2023
More from Europe

North America

Vehicles are seen departing the Burning Man festival in Black Rock City, Nevada.

Stranded revelers leave Burning Man festival mud-bath

Stranded revelers leave Burning Man festival mud-bath

OffbeatSeptember 5, 202302:00 min
More from North America

Latin America

Kolumbien Bogota | Frau auf Motorrad

Women in Colombia seek safety on motorbikes

Women in Colombia seek safety on motorbikes

SocietySeptember 6, 202301:54 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage