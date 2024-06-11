Hunter Biden found guilty of federal gun crimes

US President Joe Biden's son Hunter has been convicted of lying about his drug use when buying a gun in 2018.

Jurors in the US state of Delaware on Tuesday found President Joe Biden's son Hunter guilty on all three federal gun charges brought against him.

The jury deliberated for three hours over the course of two days before reaching its verdict.

The younger Biden was accused of lying to a federally licensed gun dealer in 2018, making a false claim on the gun purchase application by saying he was not a drug user, and illegally possessing the gun for 11 days until his sister-in-law discovered it in his truck and threw it away.

Biden could now face up to 25 years in prison, though observers do not expect that to be the case as he is a first-time offender.

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday said he accepted the outcome of the trial and would "continue to respect the judicial process" as his son, who pleaded not guilty to the charges, considers appeal.

Biden said that he and First Lady Jill Biden would always give their son "love and support," adding that they were proud of the man he had become after struggling with addiction, "So many families who have had loved ones battle addiction understand the feeling of pride seeing someone you love come out the other side and be so strong and resilient in recovery."

President's son a player in an ongoing political fight

Hunter Biden, the president's second son, has been in the headlines for years now with political opponents of the elder Biden seeking to create a narrative that would damage his chances of reelection as he squares off against Republican Donald Trump — himself a convicted felon with three trials pending for other state and federal charges.

The Hunter Biden federal gun charges trial is the latest installment of this saga, which started out with questions about his ties to Ukraine and China. In September, it will move to its next phase — after sentencing in the gun felony case — when he goes on trial in California to face charges that he failed to pay up to $1.4 million (€1.3 million) in taxes.

