 Hungary to set up new government-controlled courts | News | DW | 12.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Hungary to set up new government-controlled courts

The administrative courts will take over cases about government business such as taxation and elections. The government says the courts will be able to handle cases efficiently, but critics question their partiality.

Symbolbild Justiz Gericht Richterhammer (picture alliance/imageBROKER)

Hungary's parliament passed a bill on Wednesday to establish a new administrative court system to deal with matters related to public administration.

The courts could hear cases on a wide range of matters, including those involving police, tax authorities, public procurement procedures, local governments and elected officials.

The government said independent judges will preside over the courts, however, the justice minister will oversee the courts, having the final say over the appointment, promotion and salary of judges in the new system.

The new administrative courts, including a new separate supreme court, will start operating in 2020.

'Threat to rule of law'

The government said the courts will be able to handle cases more efficiently, but critics said the move would allow political interference in judicial matters.

"[This law] is a serious threat to the rule of law in Hungary and runs counter to values Hungary signed up to when it joined the European Union," the Hungarian Helsinki Committee rights group said in a statement, arguing that the new court system allows the government "to 'legally' fill the judicial body with people loyal to it."

"As the bill undermines the separation of powers, the boundaries between the executive and judicial power in Hungary will be blurred, and it could pave the way for the government’s political interference."

EU parliamentarians have warned Budapest over the country's anti-democratic direction. In September, European lawmakers voted to impose sanctions on Hungary for disregarding EU rules on democracy, civil rights and corruption.

The Hungarian government said it has already asked for the opinion of the Venice Commission, an arm of the Council of Europe, a human rights body, comprised of law experts. The government said it would assess the commission's views and may make changes to the legislation.  

  • Slowakai Roma streicht die Grenzmauer von Ostrovany (DW/J. Tomes)

    Facets of ultranationalism in Central Europe

    Cleaning up

    Tomáš Rafa began his project "New Nationalism" in 2009 when segregation walls were built in cities in eastern Slovakia. Three years later, he got a permission to organize an event, during which Romani kids from Ostrovany painted the 120-meter-long and 3-meter-high wall that, in the words of the local mayor, prevents goods from being stolen by the people from the settlement.

  • Slowakai Roma Siedlung Sečovce (DW/J. Tomes)

    Facets of ultranationalism in Central Europe

    Tear down the wall

    "I wanted to show that the adaptation process needs much more attention and that problems can’t be solved by building a wall," said Rafa about his wall-painting project which also took him to Sečovce, Slovakia. The settlement, pictured here, has been described as the place with the worst social conditions among all Romani villages in Slovakia by the local authorities.

  • Deutschland Aufmarsch Rechtextremer in Dresden (DW/J. Tomes)

    Facets of ultranationalism in Central Europe

    Rise of the far-right

    In 2015, a selfie of Lutz Bachmann, the founder of the German anti-Islamic and nationalistic organization PEGIDA, posing as an Adolf Hitler lookalike, went viral in the the German press. This picture was taken by Rafa one year earlier in Dresden, both Pegida’s and Bachmann’s hometown, during a march of far-right extremists.

  • Ukraine EuroMaiden Revolution in Kiev (DW/J. Tomes)

    Facets of ultranationalism in Central Europe

    Igniting the fire

    The decision by former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych to abandon ties with the European Union in favor of Russia triggered a series of demonstrations that eventually evolved into the EuroMaidan protests in early 2014. Rafa went to Ukraine again a few months later, this time to capture the siege of Sloviansk in the Donetsk region.

  • Österreich Antifa Demonstration (DW/J. Tomes)

    Facets of ultranationalism in Central Europe

    Standing against facism

    "In Germany and Austria, anti-fascist protests have a long tradition. People use them as the last, physical tool of resistance," says Rafa. This picture captures anti-fascist protests against the right-wing populist and national conservative political party FPÖ (Freedom Party of Austria), which has strong ties to Germany’s AfD and Marine Le Pen’s National Front.

  • Tschechien Demonstration gegen Flüchtlinge, Islam und Europa in Prag (DW/J. Tomes)

    Facets of ultranationalism in Central Europe

    March to the gallows

    Left-wing and right-wing protesters clashed in Prague on June 1, 2015. Some anti-Islamic sympathizers came to the demonstration carrying gallows and were allowed to march with them through the city center. The police failed to intervene and was heavily criticized by the public, politicians and media. To this day no one has been charged.

  • Ungarn Proteste gegen Regierungschef Orban in Budapest (DW/J. Tomes)

    Facets of ultranationalism in Central Europe

    Protecting their freedom

    Thousands of people gathered in Budapest recently to protest against Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s nationalist policies after he pushed through legislation that may result in shutting down the Central European University founded by US-Hungarian investor George Soros who is one of Orban's main opponents.

  • Polen Rechtsradikale Protestieren in Warschau (DW/J. Tomes)

    Facets of ultranationalism in Central Europe

    Smoke screen

    Thousands of Poles celebrated the 78th anniversary of the establishment of the Second Polish Republic with red flares and national flags, but several far-right groups used the occasion to protest against globalization, refugees, Islam, and the European Union.

    Author: Jan Tomes


dv/sms (AP, Reuters)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Opinion: EU finally rebukes Hungary with Article 7 vote

By a large majority, the European Parliament has voted to initiate an investigation into whether to begin disciplinary measures against Hungary. The vote was long overdue, DW's Bernd Riegert writes. (12.09.2018)  

Could Hungary lose its EU voting rights?

The European Parliament is set to vote on Hungary's human rights record, which could lead to the country losing voting rights. Can Prime Minister Viktor Orban make the case to lawmakers to avoid sanctions? (10.09.2018)  

EU conservatives warn Hungary's Viktor Orban over illiberal trajectory

Viktor Orban and his Fidesz party have tested the patience of some lawmakers in the conservative European People's Party. But the two men vying to lead the bloc don't agree on how to deal with their Hungarian colleagues. (08.11.2018)  

EU Parliament votes to trigger Article 7 sanctions procedure against Hungary

In a tense vote, a majority of EU lawmakers backed a motion that opens the door to sanctions against Hungary. Viktor Orban's government is accused of silencing media, targeting NGOs and removing independent judges. (12.09.2018)  

Facets of ultranationalism in Central Europe

Artist and filmmaker Tomáš Rafa series "New Nationalism" about the rise of extremist tendencies in Europe is currently on display in New York. Jan Tomes talked to him about his project. (25.04.2017)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Related content

Westjordanland Kundgebung 2011

Gaza court sentences Israel 'collaborators' to death 03.12.2018

Rights groups have criticized the death sentences, saying they "smack of militia rule, not the rule of law." But a Hamas official said the court decision shows Israel can't protect its Palestinian "collaborators."

EU fordert Ungarn auf Asyl für ehem. mazedonische Ministerpräsident zu erklären

Hungary suspected of helping former Macedonian PM Gruevski escape 26.11.2018

Research conducted by DW indicates that Hungary may have helped former Macedonian Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski flee a prison sentence for corruption. The move could threaten Macedonia's hopes for EU accession.

EU fordert Ungarn auf Asyl für ehem. mazedonische Ministerpräsident zu erklären

EU calls on Hungary to explain asylum for former Macedonian prime minister 21.11.2018

A former Macedonian prime minister wanted for corruption in his home country says he was granted asylum in Hungary. The European Union commissioner in charge of membership policy says he wants answers.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 