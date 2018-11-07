 EU conservatives warn Hungary′s Viktor Orban over illiberal trajectory | News | DW | 08.11.2018

News

EU conservatives warn Hungary's Viktor Orban over illiberal trajectory

Viktor Orban and his Fidesz party have tested the patience of some lawmakers in the conservative European People's Party. But the two men vying to lead the bloc don't agree on how to deal with their Hungarian colleagues.

Viktor Orban (Getty Images/AFP/F. Isza)

European conservatives have warned Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his right-wing Fidesz party to respect democracy and the rule of law.

The "emergency" resolution at a meeting of the center-right European People's Party (EPP) on Wednesday did not name Orban or Fidesz explicitly.

But senior EPP officials admitted ahead of the meeting in Helsinki that the resolution was directed at Hungary. Fidesz representatives, who also signed the resolution, dismissed that claim.

Hungary's illiberal slide

Orban has alarmed some EPP lawmakers by taking a hard-line anti-immigration stance, attacking the media and advocating for an "illiberal democracy."

Right-wing governments in other Eastern European countries, including Poland, have followed Hungary's lead, further stoking fears about creeping authoritarianism in Europe.

In September, European lawmakers voted to start a probe into whether Hungary is failing to uphold democratic values. The process could lead to sanctions against the Hungarian government.

Watch video 01:26
Now live
01:26 mins.

Hungary: Tens of thousands protest 'Viktator' (15.04.2018)

EPP split on Orban

Fidesz's status in the EPP has split opinion within the grouping. The two men gunning to become the EPP's choice as lead candidate for the EU elections in May also disagree on the issue.

Manfred Weber from the Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU) supports keeping Orban and Fidesz within the EPP. He is the favorite to win the nomination and has received the backing of the Hungarian prime minister.

But Alexander Stubb, a former Finnish prime minister, had called for throwing Fidesz out of the grouping if its representatives did not sign the emergency resolution.

EPP delegates from several conservative parties across the European Union are set to choose the candidate on Thursday. The grouping is the largest in the European Parliament and includes German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Party (CDU).

  • Frans Timmermans

    European Elections 2019: Candidates for the top EU job

    Frans Timmermans (S&D)

    Frans Timmermans, the European Commission's first vice president, has been confirmed as a leading candidate for the EU elections. The former Dutch foreign minister will lead the campaign for the Progressive Alliance of Socialists & Democrats (S&D). He promises to bring the bloc closer to ordinary voters at a time when Britain's looming exit is inspiring nationalist movements across the EU.

  • Manfred Weber

    European Elections 2019: Candidates for the top EU job

    Manfred Weber (EPP)

    The center-right European People's Party (EPP) is expected to choose its lead candidate at a soon-to-be-held convention in Helsinki. Manfred Weber — its German leader in the European Parliament who has the backing of German Chancellor Angela Merkel — is widely tipped to emerge ahead of his main rival, Alexander Stubb.

  • Alexander Stubb

    European Elections 2019: Candidates for the top EU job

    Alexander Stubb (EPP)

    Stubb, Finland's former premier, has a slim chance of leading the EPP, the European Parliament's largest group. The media-friendly 50-year-old has a lively Twitter account and a passion for elite endurance sports. He's the candidate of choice for those who reject Hungary's populist Fidesz party — a member of the EPP — and its increasing anti-EU rhetoric.

  • Jan Zahradil (imago/Belga)

    European Elections 2019: Candidates for the top EU job

    Jan Zahradil (ECR)

    The third-largest group in the EU Parliament, the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR), has just candidate: Jan Zahradil, the chairman of the Czech ECR delegation. The 65-year-old is set to be officially nominated later this month after a party vote. Zahradil was affectionately known as "Forrest Gump" for a short while after cycling from Prague to Strasbourg for a parliamentary session.

  • Ska Keller (European Green Party)

    European Elections 2019: Candidates for the top EU job

    Ska Keller (Greens/EFA)

    German MEP Ska Keller is one of several contenders to be one of two lead candidates for the European Greens/European Free Alliance. Keller co-chairs the Greens in the European Parliament and has recently railed against what she described as "serious human rights violations committed by the Saudi government." The Greens recently made large gains in German regional elections.

  • Dutch Green MEP Bas Eickhout (picture-alliance/dpa/W. von Dewitz)

    European Elections 2019: Candidates for the top EU job

    Bas Eickhout (Greens/EFA)

    Bas Eickhout is the second contender to lead the Greens/EFA in the May election. The 42-year-old Dutch MEP has championed a move to cap palm oil use by 2023, then reduce it to zero by 2030.

  • Petra De Sutter belgische Politikerin (picture-alliance/Zumapress/F. Sadones)

    European Elections 2019: Candidates for the top EU job

    Petra De Sutter (Greens/EFA)

    Belgian politician Petra De Sutter is also in the running to be one of two contenders for the European Green Party/EFA in 2019. The 55-year-old is one of the bloc's few openly transgender politicians.

    Author: Keith Walker


Europe's 'dark forces'

Despite Wednesday's resolution, the leader of the socialist grouping in the European Parliament slammed his EPP opponents for failing to take a stand against Orban and his party.

"Conservatives are clearly no longer reliable partners when it comes to fighting the dark forces that are trying to undermine rule of law, democracy and solidarity in Europe," said Udo Bullmann.

amp/cmk (AP, Reuters, dpa, AFP)

