  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Oil & gas industry
People searching through rubble of a collapsed building
Buildings collapsed in Kahramanmaras province and elsewhereImage: Erkan Kama/AA/picture alliance
CatastropheTurkey

Hundreds dead in Turkey, Syria after powerful earthquake

1 hour ago

Hundreds of people have died after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake destroyed buildings in southern Turkey and northern Syria. Tremors were felt as far away as Lebanon, Cyprus and Egypt.

https://p.dw.com/p/4N8Ah

The death toll has continued to rise rapidly following a strong earthquake which rocked southern Turkey  and northern Syria in the early hours of Monday morning.

Turkey's Vice President Fuat Oktay said that 284 people were confirmed dead across 10 provinces, while more than 2,000 people have been injured. 

Health officials in Syria say the death toll has risen to more than 230.

"The earthquake toll rose to 237 killed and 639 injured," Ahmed Damiriyye, an aide to Syria's health minister, said on Syrian state television.

The US Geological Service said a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck near the city of Gaziantep, a key industrial hub near the border with Syria.

Rubble on a van in Adana
The earthquake caused widespread damage across Turkey's southern provincesImage: Eren Bozkurt/AA/picture alliance

Rescue efforts underway

Rescue workers have been deployed in Turkey and Syria to pull survivors from the rubble. Residents have also been helping search for survivors among the piles of rubble and debris.

Heavy snowfall was hampering rescue efforts in some parts with roads covered in ice and snow.

"I convey my best wishes to all our citizens who were affected by the earthquake," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter.

"We hope that we will get through this disaster together as soon as possible and with the least damage."

Tremors could also be felt as far as Lebanon, Cyprus, and Egypt.

A collapsed apartment block
Many apartment blocks were destroyed in Turkey's Kahramanmaras ProvinceImage: Omer Yasin Ergin/AA/picture alliance

Buildings destroyed in Turkey, Syria

According to early reports a large number of buildings have been destroyed in provinces in southern Turkey.

Turkey's vice president said in a briefing that around 1,700 building had collapsed.

Syria's state media also reported that some buildings had collapsed in Aleppo and the central city of Hama. Tremors were also felt in Damascus.

The damaged Yeni Mosque in Malatya, Turkey
Civilian in parts of southern Turkey were forced out of their homes into the snowImage: Volkan Kasik/AA/picture alliance

The head of Syria's National Earthquake Center, Raed Ahmed, told local media that this was "historically, the biggest earthquake recorded in the history of the center."

The White Helmets rescue organization said buildings also collapsed in the rebel-held areas of northwestern Syria, adding that the situation was "disastrous."

The region is one of the world's most active earthquake zones. 

Thousands of people were killed and many more displaced when a 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck the western city of Izmit in 1999.

In 2011, more than 500 people were killed by a 7.1 magnitude earthquake in the eastern city of Van.

Offers of support

Meanwhile countries have come forward to offer assistance with White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan saying the US was ready to help in rescue efforts.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy sent a message of support and also offered assistance.

"I am shocked to learn of deaths and injuries of hundreds of people as a result of the earthquake in Turkey," Zelenskyy wrote in a tweet. "At this time, we stand by the friendly Turkish people and are ready to provide the necessary assistance,'' Zelenskyy said. 

Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant also said his country was prepared to provide any assistance if needed.

kb,zc/fb (AFP, Reuters, AP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Bildergalerie Beste Fotos Lateinamerika 2014

Earthquake preparedness: What can we learn from Chile?

Earthquake preparedness: What can we learn from Chile?

Chile, which has suffered huge losses in earthquakes in the past, now consistently succeeds in saving lives. DW spoke to an official who had a big role in this achievement to find out what Chile is doing right.
ScienceNovember 16, 2020
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

People searching through rubble of a collapsed building

Hundreds dead in Turkey, Syria after powerful earthquake

Catastrophe1 hour ago
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Esther Brown and Ukeme Tom, 37, members of the female-only security team Dragon Squad Limited, guard newly crowned king Obong Ibanga Ikpe at his coronation ceremony in Uyo, Akwa Ibom, Nigeria, October 29, 2022.

Nigeria's female bouncers ensure security

Nigeria's female bouncers ensure security

Society12 hours ago10 images
More from Africa

Asia

Pervez Musharraf

Pervez Musharraf: A soldier on many fronts

Pervez Musharraf: A soldier on many fronts

Politics22 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Blue AfD logo with red arrow pointing upwards and the words Alternative für Deutschland

Germany's far-right AfD marks 10 years since its founding

Germany's far-right AfD marks 10 years since its founding

Politics22 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Raphael Varane on the ground in the World Cup Final

Raphael Varane reminds football to remember the person

Raphael Varane reminds football to remember the person

Soccer12 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

The Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salmon goes by MBS

Saudi Arabia: Executions thwart trust in reforms

Saudi Arabia: Executions thwart trust in reforms

PoliticsFebruary 3, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Symbolbild | Drogenkonsum

Canadian province decriminalizes hard drugs

Canadian province decriminalizes hard drugs

Health12 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Brazil's retired ship called Sao Paulo seen sailing across the Atlantic

Brazil sinks warship in Atlantic amid environmental concerns

Brazil sinks warship in Atlantic amid environmental concerns

Nature and EnvironmentFebruary 4, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage