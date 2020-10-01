 Human Rights Film Festival highlights the power of storytelling | Film | DW | 01.10.2020

Film

Human Rights Film Festival highlights the power of storytelling

At the Berlin film festival, Ban Ki-Moon and Nobel Prize winner Nadia Murad speak of issues that remain pressing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Human Rights Film Festival Berlin: image from the film Softie. A protester is led away by a high-ranking solider or policeman (Softie/HRFFB)

    Highlights from the Human Rights Film Festival in Berlin

    "Softie"

    The third Human Rights Film Festival in Berlin opened on September 30 with the documentary "Softie" by Sam Soko. It tells the story of the Kenyan war photographer and activist Boniface Mwangi, who stood in a local Kenyan election in order to put an end to political corruption and post-colonial tribalism. "Softie" is one of the ten movies competing at the festival.

  • Human Rights Film Festival 2020: image from the film Stop Filming Us. Two young, fashionably dressed black women at a market (HRFFB/Stop Filming Us)

    Highlights from the Human Rights Film Festival in Berlin

    "Stop Filming Us"

    Are Western film makers able to portray the true complexity of the Congo, or do they just show stereotypical pictures of war, poverty and disease? This is the question Joris Postema poses with "Stop Filming Us." He followed a group of young people from the Democratic Republic of the Congo who are fighting against one-sided Western reporting in order to show their own perspective of the country.

  • Human Rights Film Festival 2020: image from the film Mrs. F.. A black woman stands on a stage at night in the pouring rain (HRFFB/Mrs F)

    Highlights from the Human Rights Film Festival in Berlin

    "Mrs. F."

    Another story from the African continent is "Mrs. F." by Chris van der Vorm. In Nigeria's biggest slum, Makoko, Mrs. F. wants to perform her play "Hear Word" on a floating stage with other women from the community in order to give them a voice in their violent surroundings and encourage them to organize together. Will she succeed despite the patriarchal structures pit against her?

  • Dujuan looks gleefully at lit candles on a birthday cake. Image from the film In my blood it runs. (Sentient Art/Everett Collection/Filmpicture alliance)

    Highlights from the Human Rights Film Festival in Berlin

    "In My Blood It Runs"

    The film by Maya Newell whisks the viewer off to Australia. There they meet a 10-year-old Arrernte aboriginal boy called Dujuan who knows his way around traditional healing practices and can speak three languages — skills which are of no value to the westernized Australian education system. The rebellious Dujuan runs into increasingly difficult problems with the police and social services.

  • Human Rights Film Festival Berlin: image from the film Máxima - a woman's sorrowful face (Máxima/HRFFB)

    Highlights from the Human Rights Film Festival in Berlin

    "Máxima"

    For as long as they can remember, Máxima Acuña and her family have lived on their own remote piece of land in the Peruvian highlands - their home and source of sustenance. But the land has been given to a multi-billion dollar mining project. Despite intimidation, violence and prosecution, Máxima fights to keep hold of her land. Director Claudia Sparrow accompanies her on this mission.

  • Human Rights Film Festival 2020. Image from the film Youth Unstoppable. A woman is filming a teenager at a dining table (HRFFB/Youth Unstoppable)

    Highlights from the Human Rights Film Festival in Berlin

    "Youth Unstoppable"

    At just 15, Slater Jewell-Kemker began to follow the global youth climate movement at a time when politicians weren't listening to them yet. Over ten years later, Jewell-Klemker and Greta Thunberg were giving speeches at the UN Climate Summit in Poland. This is a film for a generation that is determined to solve a crisis they didn't cause.

  • Human Rights Film Festival 2020: image from the film Radio Silence. A woman is speaking into a microphone, surrounded by cameras (HRFFB/Radio Silence)

    Highlights from the Human Rights Film Festival in Berlin

    "Radio Silence"

    In Mexico, critical journalists risk being killed. But Carmen Aristegui is still speaking the truth. In 2015 she uncovered a corruption scandal involving then-President Calderon. For the government, she is one of the most dangerous voices in Mexico. Juliana Fanjul's "Radio Silence" portrays a determined woman who refuses to be silenced.

  • Human Rights Film Festival Berlin: image from the film Mai Khoi & The Dissidents - a young Asian woman with a guitar and a microphone (Mai Khoi & The Dissidents/HRFFB)

    Highlights from the Human Rights Film Festival in Berlin

    "Mai Khoi & The Dissidents"

    At first she was celebrated as "Vietnam's Lady Gaga" — even by the Communist party. But her most recent album, calling for freedom of speech and democracy, turned Mai Khoi into a political refugee. Joe Piscatella depicts the career of the singer who kept writing ever braver lyrics in the face of the intimidation which eventually forced her to flee her country.

  • Human Rights Film Festival 2020: image from the film Tiny Souls. Three children holding their heads together in a tent and smiling into the camera. They have balloons in front of them (HRFFB/Tiny Souls)

    Highlights from the Human Rights Film Festival in Berlin

    "Tiny Souls"

    Nine-year-old Marwa and her family were also forced to flee their country. Marwa has spent the past several years living in the world's biggest Syrian refugee camp in Lebanon and wishes for nothing more than to return home. Director Dina Naser followed the lively and curious Marwa around to document her daily life, hopes and resilience.

  • Human Rights Film Festival Berlin: image from the film Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone. Girls with headscarves, helmets and skateboards (Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone/HRFFB)

    Highlights from the Human Rights Film Festival in Berlin

    "Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)"

    They want to become pilots, opticians, and teachers — big dreams for Afghan girls. The young skaters from Kabul, brought to the screen by Carol Dysinger, build up their self-confidence through the sport and strive to live self-determined lives. The images of girls in headscarves performing daring tricks on the halfpipe show Afghanistan in a different light. (Adaptated by Alex Berry)


Rather than in a normal cinema, the Human Rights Film Festival Berlin opened on Wednesday in a vast studio, part of the Berliner Union Film Ateliers (BUFA), an iconic film campus used by renowned international directors for more than a century. 

That allowed the crowd to enjoy the event in a socially distanced setting, but many more could join through an online stream.  

The organizers of the festival felt it was more important than ever to come up with creative alternatives, resulting in a hybrid live and digital program, to allow the event to take place despite the pandemic, "because COVID-19 has exacerbated and increased problems such as human rights violations, abuses of power as well as social inequalities," said the festival's founding director and CEO of the organization Aktion gegen den Hunger, Jan Sebastian Friedrich-Rust. 

Fearless activism in Nairobi

The festival's opening film, Softie, tells the story of Boniface Mwangi, a Kenyan photojournalist turned political activist who decides to run for office in a regional election, a challenge that's not particularly compatible with family life, especially when death threats also target his children and wife. The activist family's empowering story is set against the backdrop of political corruption, poverty, tribal violence and police brutality in Nairobi.

Njeri Mwangi, Boniface's wife and a main protagonist of the documentary, traveled to Berlin for opening night along with director Sam Soko. Despite all of the country's problems, they said they remained determined that activism can lead to change. "We're used to this situation in Kenya," said Soko, "but we need to keep going." Especially with social media helping spread the word, "the change you see, it just snowballs," added Mwangi.

The future is now

"The slogan 'The Future is Now' was chosen because our films are always about what needs to happen now, in order to improve the future," festival director Anna Ramskogler-Witt told DW, adding that Softie illustrates well how the commitment of individuals can have an exponential impact on society. 

Four people on a stage in front of a screen showing the logo 'The Future is Now' Human Rights Film Festival Berlin (HRFFB/Dovile Sermokas)

Njeri Mwangi and Sam Soko (center left and right) at the opening of the 2020 Human Rights Film Festival Berlin

The film, which already won different awards including one at the Sundance Film Festival, is among the 10 titles competing for the Willy Brandt Documentary Film Prize for Freedom and Human Rights, recognizing a work for its outstanding artistic and content-related achievements. It will be awarded on the final evening of the festival, on October 9.

The festival's socially distanced events include not only many more film screenings but also a series of conferences and a virtual reality exhibition with six pieces focusing on climate change. "VR is very convenient in coronavirus times, because it can only be seen by one person at a time, and everything can be disinfected between each use," pointed out Ramskogler-Witt. 

10 years to reach UN sustainability goals

A new addition to the festival this year is the Human Rights Film Forum, described as "an international platform to discuss storytelling in the context of human rights, climate change and the global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)." 

Logo of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, with colorful squares listing 17 goals (United Nations)

There are 17 interconnected objectives listed in the UN's Sustainable Development Goals

A guest speaker through a video address at the opening, former Secretary-General of the United Nations Ban Ki-Moon  praised this new discussion platform and, more specifically, the conference on the SDGs to be held on October 5. 

Focusing on the global goals adopted by all United Nations Member States in 2015, the conference will include prominent experts, including a video participation by current UN Secretary-General António Guterres, revealed Ramskogler-Witt. For these goals to be achieved by 2030, as originally intended, more concrete action is definitely required.

Nobel Peace Prize winner Nadia Murad: Storytelling can save lives 

Frankreich, Paris: Friedensnobelpreisträgerin Nadia Murad Basee Taha trifft sich mit Macron (Reuters/C. Hartmann)

Nadia Murad was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2018

Also contributing to the opening event through a live video address was human rights activist and Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Nadia Murad, the film festival's honorary patron.

Murad stressed the importance of documentaries on human rights issues, reminding that her own case exposes the power of storytelling. 

A member of the Yazidi minority in northern Iraq, she was among the more than 6,700 girls and young women captured in 2014 and held as sex slaves by the Islamic State terrorist group. 

Once she managed to escape, "I knew I had to tell my story," Murad said. That brought international attention and support to the Yazidi cause, and it also empowered her to pursue her activism on an international level. 

The survivor's message echoed the underlying principle of the Human Rights Film Festival: "Never underestimate how powerful it can be to tell your story."

