How women are solving Ghana's water hyacinth scourge

George Okachi
September 25, 2024

Women in Ghana are turning invasive water hyacinths into stunning sustainable clothing and household products. By removing the problematic plants, they're helping to revitalize the ecosystem and empowering communities along the Volta river.

DW Sendung The 77 Percent | DIY Nigeria: Interior decor with waste paper

DIY Nigeria: Interior decor with waste paper

DIY Nigeria: Interior decor with waste paper

One Nigerian artist and sculptor is giving waste a second chance by turning used paper, fabric and bric-a-brac into decorative objects and upcycled furniture. He also educates others on proper waste management.
Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 2, 202402:53 min
Kenia Herstellung von Schuhen aus Ananasblättern

DIY: Producing shoes from pineapple leaves in Kenya

DIY: Producing shoes from pineapple leaves in Kenya

Pineapple has known health benefits. But what about waste from the tropical fruit that grows abundantly in Africa? Young Kenyans are using pineapple leaves to make shoes. Learn how to make stylish and fashionable footwear from recycled pineapple waste.
Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 12, 202405:53 min
A man stands at a table showing off a craft project

DIY: How to make lip balm containers with plastic caps

DIY: How to make lip balm containers with plastic caps

The climate in Ghana's Harmattan season is very dry and hot. Ghana eco-entrepreneur shows a DIY technique of how to make a small lip balm holder out of used bottle caps.
LifestyleSeptember 5, 202404:30 min
A woman dressed in white stands at the base of a cliff, looking upward thoughtfully

How do African youth define peace?

On the International Day of Peace, DW asked young men and women from across Africa about what peace means to them.
SocietySeptember 21, 202402:02 min
GirlZOffMute — What do Nigerian teens think of FGM?

Listen to what they told us
SocietySeptember 12, 202401:33 min
DW Explainer | Africa’s Progress towards Zero Tolerance against FGM

Africa's slow progress toward zero tolerance against FGM

Is Africa advancing toward zero tolerance against female genital mutilation (FGM)?
SocietyFebruary 5, 202401:35 min
Thumbnail | Love Matters S3 EPS10: Being a bisexual woman in India

Being a bisexual woman in India

What are the challenges and joys of coming out as a bisexual woman in India? Writer Soumyaa Vohra shares her journey.
Patricia Szilagyi
Column
SocietyFebruary 21, 202444:26 min
DW Vorschaubild | Love Matters S3 EPS9: Women’s sexuality

Sex positivity and women’s sexual agency in modern India

What does sexual agency mean for Indian women? And how does it differ from Western ideas of sexually liberated women?
SocietyFebruary 2, 202433:50 min
Love Matters S3 EPS8 | Loving men

What is it like to love men?

What’s it like to be a gay man in India? And how does it compare to loving men as a cis-hetero woman?
SocietyJanuary 24, 202442:16 min
