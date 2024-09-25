How women are solving Ghana's water hyacinth scourge

SocietyGhanaHow women are solving Ghana's water hyacinth scourgeTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoSocietyGhanaGeorge Okachi09/25/2024September 25, 2024Women in Ghana are turning invasive water hyacinths into stunning sustainable clothing and household products. By removing the problematic plants, they're helping to revitalize the ecosystem and empowering communities along the Volta river.https://p.dw.com/p/4l4V0Advertisement