How to wrestle with gender norms and win

Kai Steinecke

03/12/2024 March 12, 2024

Against all odds, Payal Sharma wants to be a professional wrestler. But in her village, what she hears is, "Women don’t do that!". Sakshi Malik also grew up in a small village. She pursued her dream of wrestling to become the first woman in India to win an Olympic medal. She brings Payal to her gym to teach her how to fight like a girl – and win.