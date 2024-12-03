  1. Skip to content
How to wrestle with gender norms and win

Kai Steinecke
March 12, 2024

Against all odds, Payal Sharma wants to be a professional wrestler. But in her village, what she hears is, "Women don’t do that!". Sakshi Malik also grew up in a small village. She pursued her dream of wrestling to become the first woman in India to win an Olympic medal. She brings Payal to her gym to teach her how to fight like a girl – and win.

About the show

Keyvisual CHOICES-Series Landing page dw.com

CHOICES

Find a job, have a family, make money – what if this is not your dream, but your parents' idea and your community’s norms? With the help of your role model, you will find out: can you make your own choices?

Go to show CHOICES