How to find a flat in Germany as a foreigner — and live to tell

Let me start by offering my condolences. Finding an apartment in Germany is not easy, let alone if you are not German and can hardly speak the language — and two years of global pandemic haven't made things easier either.

You might have faced bizarre replies during your search, like "we prefer a German" or "is your language too loud" (erm, what?) — if you even got a reply at all.

It may feel like a lost cause then — but I've got some good news for you. It WILL eventually happen. Like the rules of the jungle, you just need to dive into the German way of thinking and adjust as quickly as you can.

Don't despair — It WILL eventually happen!

Many of the obstacles have nothing to do with racism or discrimination, even if it sometimes feels like it. Don't get me wrong, there are a lot of racists out there — but not all rejections are due to prejudice or misconceptions about you.

Don't believe me? Try out these 5 tips first.

1. Deutsch Deutsch Deutsch!

That's probably the last tip you want to see here, but sending an initial email in German would increase your chances to get a response, so try as hard as you can to find help with that.

Ask — or beg — a German friend to phrase a short text for you, and if you don't have anyone who could do that try to put out a translation request on social media.

Even if you can't speak a word of German, state that in your email — in German. Something along the lines of "I myself can't speak German, but a friend is helping me out."

As silly as it may sound, many Germans are completely insecure about their own English skills, and are embarrassed to come across as ignorant. So an initial email in German could not only break the ice, but also showcase that using non-native languages is a struggle for everyone.

2. It's paperwork time

If you didn't want to hear about writing in German, surely you don't want to be reminded of German bureaucracy. But it's here to stay, and your future roommates or landlord are suffering from it, too.

In practice, this means that you should prepare as many documents as possible in advance. Are you in Germany for work? To study? Bring an official confirmation proving it. Get a document called "Schufa" in advance (just Google it to find out how): It is a summary of your credit history to prove you have no current or previous debts.

You'll probably need help from someone who speaks German for your Schufa document too

Did you open a bank account? Bring a paper confirming that. Were you not allowed to open one yet because you didn't have a permanent address? We've all been there. Ask a friend, a colleague, social media — anyone — to be listed on their address just for a week or two. It's a bit of a hassle for both sides, but someone will eventually agree to do that.

If you've already been working in Germany for a while, get a copy of your last three payslips.

And a bonus pro tip: Prepare a CV-like document of yourself and bring it with you when you visit new flats.

It will help future landlords to get to know you better, and save you time filling out forms they usually require anyway. Mention your job or student status, your approximate income, and any other detail that can support your application.

3. Go retro!

If you haven't lived in Germany before, you'll be surprised to learn how many people actually read a printed (!) hard copy (!!) version of the newspaper. Man, there are newspapers still advertising dating requests! Can you believe it?

Point is, there is a whole world out there of hard copy material we all thought was eaten alive by Facebook — but not in Germany.

Watch video 04:29 Why so slow? Germany's reluctant move into the digital age

Some of the best apartments are still being published in newspapers — or even on public bulletin boards — simply because their owners are not exactly tech-savvy, or because they see it as a way to filter out unfitting inquiries.

Buy a copy of your local newspaper sooner rather than later. You'll be surprised to learn how many treasures are hiding there!

If this all sounds too horrifying, luckily the pandemic has changed things. It seems like some Germans are finally willing to adopt to the concept of the internet, and are accepting documents per email.

During lockdown, some landlords even offered virtual visits! I know, because I viewed an apartment in Berlin this way. Mind = blown.

4. Sniff for international-friendly humans

Some friends of mine were asked during their flat search whether they cook with "too many spices" or if "their food smells." Others were asked about the languages they speak and whether it "gets loud" when they bring their friends or "their huge families" over.

A colleague of mine with a foreign-sounding name was flat-out ignored until she used her (German) husband's email address to send out requests.

It's terrible, really, but as much as it hurts — this is not the majority.

A lot people can't wait to get to know other cultures and share a flat with someone from literally anywhere else but Germany.

There are still people who enjoy sharing international cultures

Many have never lived anywhere else before, so having an international flatmate is a great way for them to practice their English, try out new types of food, listen to new music or simply get to know something different.

Much like with your love life, don't waste your time on those who are unwilling to accept you as a full package. There are many fish in the sea who are just waiting to have an interesting exchange with you — try to sniff around for them.

5. Patience

The tritest tip of all. Sure, everything in life requires patience, but wait, there's a twist. In some German cities, if you are the one to put up an ad for an available flat or room, you might get up to 50 messages in the first hour of it being online. Imagine how exhausting!

This means that most likely, no one is getting back to you simply because they're swamped with messages and have to arrange the viewings carefully, not because you've done anything wrong.

Take a breath, your right match is just one more message away. Good luck!

What to know before renting an apartment in Germany Rental barracks Berlin's endless rows of tenements were once horribly overcrowded, with large families often living in one- or two-room flats. But in recent years, these so-called Altbau, or old buildings, have enjoyed a rapid renaissance. These blocks in the Prenzlauer Berg district of Berlin were, until the early 1990s, often empty and in a state of severe disrepair. Now everyone wants to rent an Altbau.

What to know before renting an apartment in Germany Plattenbau In former East Germany, where nearly all accommodation was rented from the government, prefab concrete housing blocks known as Plattenbau rose up across the communist nation. Not only were they cheap, but they were often preferred to Altbau apartments because they offered all modern conveniences like new plumbing that didn't leak, reliable electricity and hot water.

What to know before renting an apartment in Germany Balconies According to the most recent statistics from Statista (2015), 48 percent of Germans rent and 52 percent are home-owners. Most renters live in apartments - and make the most of their balconies. Some barbeque or lounge, while others grow overflowing gardens that utilize every last inch of precious outdoor space. Balconies can be veritable ecosystems that become rather bleak in the winter months.

What to know before renting an apartment in Germany Courtyards In some Germans cities, particularly Berlin, rental houses are made up of front and back buildings separated by an inner courtyard through which the life of these rental communities ebb and flow. They are unique communal spaces across which people view each other's lives, and where they interact as they park their bicycles or access their numerous garbage bins.

What to know before renting an apartment in Germany Names instead of numbers Only the names of residents are used to identify the flats inside a building in Germany. These names on the intercom of a Hamburg apartment building typically have no corresponding flat number. That means you have to address letters to Germany clearly because the mail carrier only has the name to go by.

What to know before renting an apartment in Germany Flat sharing Known as WGs, or Wohngemeinschaften, shared apartments are popular in big cities where apartment prices are rising and availability is shrinking. People who share flats often also rent out the living area to bring prices down as much as possible. This is especially so in Berlin, a city full of artists, students and people on low budgets.

What to know before renting an apartment in Germany Paint when you leave Painting the apartment before you leave is another German rental tradition. Leaving the walls shiny white for the next residents isn't such a bad thing - but it means you have to spend days preparing walls and climbing ladders before you move out. Not all rental contracts force tenants to paint the apartment - however they are obliged to leave it as they found it.

What to know before renting an apartment in Germany BYO kitchen In some German cities, kitchens and appliances are not included in rental properties. That means the tenant has to purchase their own and have it installed at their expense. Alternatively, some people buy the previous tenant's kitchen at a discount if they aren't planning on taking it with them to their next living space.

What to know before renting an apartment in Germany Small bathrooms in old rental buildings Among the quirks of Altbau apartments is that many didn't use to include facilities, which were sometimes shared communally. That means that you'll find bathrooms today that are wedged into the smallest - and oddest - spaces. Or, in some cases, they might be huge and replace an entire former room. This shower in a Berlin flat was built in the kitchen cupboard.

What to know before renting an apartment in Germany Not all rooms are bedrooms When scanning apartment listings in Germany, you'll generally find the sizes given in square meters and the number of rooms. The latter includes not just bedrooms, but also living space. The kitchen and bathroom(s) are listed separately. Apartments are most expensive in Munich, Frankfurt and Stuttgart, where new tentants pay on average 16.55, 13.37 and 12.95 euros per square meter respectively. Author: Stuart Braun



