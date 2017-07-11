How 'sticky bombs' could impact Kashmir insurgency

In recent months, Indian security forces seized dozens of "sticky bombs" during raids in India-administered Kashmir.

"These bombs are a threat to security forces. We have issued orders to the security forces to remain alert," Samba Rajesh Sharma, a senior police official in Srinagar, told DW.

Sticky bombs, or Magnet-attached Improvised Explosive Devices (MIEDs), can be attached to a vehicle and detonated remotely.

They have been used by militants in Afghanistan in the past few months. Although, these bombs have not been used by Kashmiri insurgents, officials fear their presence could be a sign of impending violence in the disputed region.

Since 1989, Muslim insurgents have been fighting Indian forces in the Indian-administered part of Kashmir — a region of 12 million people, about 70% of whom are Muslim. India and Pakistan have fought two of their three wars since independence in 1947 over Kashmir, which they both claim in full but rule in part.

In August 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in New Delhi abrogated Kashmir's semi-autonomous status and split the state into two federally governed territories. The move sparked widespread unrest, prompting Indian security forces to enforce strict curfews and curtail public movement.

Investigation into bombs' origin

Police official Sharma claims the sticky bombs have arrived in the valley from Pakistan, which rules part of the region across the Line of Control (the India-Pakistan Kashmir border). "We are investigating it," he added.

However, the claim that Pakistan-based militants have some role in it has not been verified.

Sharma says the bombs were meant to be delivered to The Resistance Front (TRF), a militant organization that emerged after the abrogation of Kashmir's special status.

"They don't look locally made; they have been manufactured by some arms-producing company," the official said.

Mukesh Singh, Srinagar's inspector general of police, told DW that the experts are analyzing whether these are the same explosive devices that are being used by the Taliban in Afghanistan. "We are awaiting a forensic report. Right now, we can't say where they came from," Singh told DW.

Security alert

Kashmir is the world's most militarized zone, and more than half a million Indian troops have been stationed in the region since 1989, when a violent pro-independence insurgency erupted here. They are accused of carrying out gross human rights abuses against civilians.

Military and paramilitary convoys patrol across the region, which raises concern that potential sticky bomb attacks on security forces could also hurt civilians.

"I am worried after hearing about the sticky bombs. I fear there could be a collateral damage during militant attacks," Javaid Ahmad, a Srinagar resident, told DW.

Security officials say they are aware of the MIEDs threat to the civilian population.

"MIEDs can wreak havoc in Kashmir," a security intelligence officer told DW on condition of anonymity, adding that these bombs could be used for targeted killings.

"Attackers only need bombs and certain targets. High-profile persons could be vulnerable to sticky bomb attacks," he added.

Security officials say they are reviewing the standard operating procedures for the movement of the military and paramilitary convoys to eliminate the MIED threat.

A new strategy?

The relative absence of mass protests and violent attacks following the August 2019 measures have surprised many experts. Some of them say the insurgents are assessing different tactics against New Delhi.

A senior counterterrorism official in Srinagar, who wished to remain anonymous, told DW that sticky bombs pose a new challenge to the security forces.

He also accused Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) spy agency for helping Kashmiri militants. "The ISI supplies them (sticky bombs) to both the Taliban as well as to Laskar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Muhammad in Kashmir," he claimed, adding that the TRF has links with LeT.

Islamabad denies allegations that it supports militants groups in Kashmir.

The TRF has repeatedly denied reports that it is affiliated with the LeT, saying that these accusations are aimed at maligning an "indigenous" and "legitimate" group.

Another security official, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, said that it is not right to blame Pakistan for everything in Kashmir.

"People's sentiments have been hurt due to the abrogation of Kashmir's special status. Multiple militant outfits have emerged in Kashmir since then, mostly with local recruits," he told DW.

"The sticky bombs would give a major boost to militant outfits that enjoy local support. At the same time, these bombs can be deadly," he added.