How is the EU countering Russian disinformation?

Teri Schultz in Brussels
December 22, 2023

Russia has been trying to flood social media with false narratives and fake accounts. The EU has set up a special unit called the East Stratcom Task Force to counter disinformation from Moscow. DW's Teri Schultz got a look inside the operation.

https://p.dw.com/p/4aUod
