 How heavy metal became mainstream | Music | DW | 30.07.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Music

How heavy metal became mainstream

For decades, heavy metal terrified the masses. Today, gatherings like the Wacken Open Air festival attract people of all classes and ages. Here's a look at what makes the music so compelling.

  • Led Zeppelin (Imago Images/Everett Collection)

    Metal: From niche music to mass phenomenon

    The origins

    Like all rock styles, metal has its roots in the blues. The hard rock bands of the 70s, including Led Zeppelin (photo), Deep Purple and Black Sabbath, can certainly be described as the pioneers of the genre. They all played driving drums, psychedelic guitar solos and riff-based songs.

  • Iron Maiden (Imago Images/Mary Evans Archive)

    Metal: From niche music to mass phenomenon

    New wave of British heavy metal

    Bands like Motörhead not only delivered hard rock, but also the right image. Long hair, leather clothes, tight jeans, studded bracelets and symbols such as iron crosses, spiked helmets and fantasy creatures found their way into the metal world. With the "new wave of British heavy metal" and its figurehead Iron Maiden (photo), metal moved from the underground into the stadiums.

  • Slayer singer Tom Araya (picture-alliance/Eventpress/Darmer)

    Metal: From niche music to mass phenomenon

    Genres and subgenres

    Metalheads love family trees. When heavy metal got faster, it was called speed metal. Punk influences led to thrash (pictured above: Slayer singer Tom Araya). There is also death metal, black metal, power metal, Viking metal and many other genres and subgenres. Ten-minute songs? Overtone singing? Bagpipes? Just about everything is allowed in the metal world.

  • Mötley Crüe Singer (Imago Images/ZUMA Press/M. Weiss)

    Metal: From niche music to mass phenomenon

    Flirting with pop

    Metal first met pop in the 1980s. Bands like Mötley Crüe (photo) or Skid Row wore flashy spandex instead of jeans, jewelry to emphasize their well-defined muscles — and carefully styled their hair with lots of hairspray, which is why these bands were often labeled as "hair metal." Instead of the dark lyrics typical of metal, their songs were mostly about sex or partying.

  • The Norwegian black metal band Mayhem (picture-alliance/CITYPRESS 24/T. Dokken)

    Metal: From niche music to mass phenomenon

    Mingling with Satanism

    Ignited churches and murders in the Norwegian black metal scene caused an international sensation in the 1990s. The entire metal scene, which combines completely different styles and attitudes, was repeatedly taken into custody due to these incidents. Until well into the 2000s, "concerned citizens" called for the ban of certain bands. In this image: black metal band Mayhem, in 2014.

  • Metallica concert (picture-alliance/Jazz Archiv/I. Schiffler)

    Metal: From niche music to mass phenomenon

    The Big Four

    Four of the most successful metal bands of the 80s met regularly in various combinations: Metallica (picture), Slayer, Anthrax and Megadeth played concerts and tours together every few years and filled stadiums with tens of thousands of fans. Metallica's "Black Album" from 1991 paved the genre's way into mainstream radio stations with its tender-hearted hit "Nothing Else Matters."

  • Elderly in bus showing sign of the horns (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Heimken)

    Metal: From niche music to mass phenomenon

    A mass phenomenon

    Almost 50 years after it developed, metal culture is well integrated into society. The metal greeting, the sign of the horns, is a hand gesture used by bank employees, elementary school teachers or senior citizens to say: "That rocks!" In some of its subgenres, however, metal still has the drive of its early years — as the subversive, dark heart of rock music.

    Author: Philipp Jedicke


  • Led Zeppelin (Imago Images/Everett Collection)

    Metal: From niche music to mass phenomenon

    The origins

    Like all rock styles, metal has its roots in the blues. The hard rock bands of the 70s, including Led Zeppelin (photo), Deep Purple and Black Sabbath, can certainly be described as the pioneers of the genre. They all played driving drums, psychedelic guitar solos and riff-based songs.

  • Iron Maiden (Imago Images/Mary Evans Archive)

    Metal: From niche music to mass phenomenon

    New wave of British heavy metal

    Bands like Motörhead not only delivered hard rock, but also the right image. Long hair, leather clothes, tight jeans, studded bracelets and symbols such as iron crosses, spiked helmets and fantasy creatures found their way into the metal world. With the "new wave of British heavy metal" and its figurehead Iron Maiden (photo), metal moved from the underground into the stadiums.

  • Slayer singer Tom Araya (picture-alliance/Eventpress/Darmer)

    Metal: From niche music to mass phenomenon

    Genres and subgenres

    Metalheads love family trees. When heavy metal got faster, it was called speed metal. Punk influences led to thrash (pictured above: Slayer singer Tom Araya). There is also death metal, black metal, power metal, Viking metal and many other genres and subgenres. Ten-minute songs? Overtone singing? Bagpipes? Just about everything is allowed in the metal world.

  • Mötley Crüe Singer (Imago Images/ZUMA Press/M. Weiss)

    Metal: From niche music to mass phenomenon

    Flirting with pop

    Metal first met pop in the 1980s. Bands like Mötley Crüe (photo) or Skid Row wore flashy spandex instead of jeans, jewelry to emphasize their well-defined muscles — and carefully styled their hair with lots of hairspray, which is why these bands were often labeled as "hair metal." Instead of the dark lyrics typical of metal, their songs were mostly about sex or partying.

  • The Norwegian black metal band Mayhem (picture-alliance/CITYPRESS 24/T. Dokken)

    Metal: From niche music to mass phenomenon

    Mingling with Satanism

    Ignited churches and murders in the Norwegian black metal scene caused an international sensation in the 1990s. The entire metal scene, which combines completely different styles and attitudes, was repeatedly taken into custody due to these incidents. Until well into the 2000s, "concerned citizens" called for the ban of certain bands. In this image: black metal band Mayhem, in 2014.

  • Metallica concert (picture-alliance/Jazz Archiv/I. Schiffler)

    Metal: From niche music to mass phenomenon

    The Big Four

    Four of the most successful metal bands of the 80s met regularly in various combinations: Metallica (picture), Slayer, Anthrax and Megadeth played concerts and tours together every few years and filled stadiums with tens of thousands of fans. Metallica's "Black Album" from 1991 paved the genre's way into mainstream radio stations with its tender-hearted hit "Nothing Else Matters."

  • Elderly in bus showing sign of the horns (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Heimken)

    Metal: From niche music to mass phenomenon

    A mass phenomenon

    Almost 50 years after it developed, metal culture is well integrated into society. The metal greeting, the sign of the horns, is a hand gesture used by bank employees, elementary school teachers or senior citizens to say: "That rocks!" In some of its subgenres, however, metal still has the drive of its early years — as the subversive, dark heart of rock music.

    Author: Philipp Jedicke


Were it not for the coronavirus-related cancelations, the world-famous Wacken Open Air festival would be taking place now, from July 30 to August 1. Initially an insiders' gathering when it started in 1990, the heavy metal festival has long since become a mainstream event, attracting fans from all walks of life.

But when heavy metal first emerged as a genre, in the 1970s and 80s, fans of the music were a provocative sight for the average citizen, with their long hair, all-black clothes, studded bracelets and patches with terrifying imagery. Heavy metal was identified with glorifying violence, drugs and Satanism. And metalheads got a kick out of being seen as the "bad kids on the block" or the "bad kids your parents always warned you about."

Like all rock styles, metal has its roots in the blues. But its direct forefathers are the hard and psychedelic rock of the 70s and include bands such as Led Zeppelin, Deep Purple or Black Sabbath, who were already playing riff-based, hard rock. By the end of the decade, heavy metal went a step further, with even louder and harder tones.

First adopted by kids of the working class, youths from conservative families also quickly realized that listening to the music was a great way to drive their parents crazy.

"It's a subculture that's easily accessible. Everyone can participate; everyone is accepted," says music journalist Carsten Schumacher, who has been a heavy metal fan since the 1980s. "You can come from any background; it doesn't matter. What's important is to share the passion for the music, to set yourself apart from the mainstream and be into things that others might find stupid."

Carsten Schumacher (privat)

Music journalist Carsten Schumacher

From specialized subgenres to mainstream hits

Metal attracted a wide group of people who couldn't identify with mainstream culture or who didn't feel understood. Accordingly, the music became more and more diverse and playful, and numerous subgenres emerged in the 80s, from power metal to speed ​​and thrash metal to black, Viking or folk metal.

The Motörhead band (picture-alliance/Photoshot/Retna Pictures/T. Mottram)

Motörhead is considered a leading metal band that drew on punk rock influences

Soon, metal formations were no longer limited to the drums, guitar and bass trio; various groups were going for experimental additions, from the medieval hurdy-gurdy to Brazilian drums. Even synthesizers, which were initially frowned upon by metal purists, eventually found their way into the genre as well.

But some bands managed to go beyond the niche genre and become extremely popular. Researcher and journalist Jörg Scheller describes in his 2020 book, Metalmorphoses: The Unlikely Changes of Heavy Metal (Metalmorphosen: Die unwahrscheinlichen Wandlungen des Heavy Metal), how the underground scene with a rebellious attitude became a mass phenomenon. "Heavy metal is now even used by some companies for advertising," Scheller told DW.

Freedom and self-empowerment

But doesn't every countercultural movement gradually become part of the mainstream? Everything is a question of perspective, says Scheller: "This applies to liberal consumer cultures, but certainly not to fundamentalist theocracies. In Iran, for example, heavy metal is still underground." But, he adds, in our culture, every new genre seems to have eventually found its way to normalization and commodification.

Jörg Scheller (NZZ-Photographen-Team/A. Ramp)

Journalist Jörg Schneller authored a book (in German) on the evolution of heavy metal

Even more than punk or hip-hop, metal has obtained widespread approval and is seen as representing something reliable and solid. In addition, heavy metal musicians and fans enjoy the reputation of being particularly relaxed people. Schumacher explains how hard music and chilled environments are compatible: "Regular outbursts of rage in creative circles is a form of mental hygiene. There are hardly any brawls at metal festivals."

Space for discomfort

So is metal, once known as the dark heart of rock, now just a digestible music genre for the masses? "The glowing core of metal is still about freedom," believes Scheller.

A fan at the heavy metal festival Wacken carries an inflatable guitar and wears a viking hat (DW/R. Schild)

The heavy metal Wacken festival draws some wacky fans

And heavy metal remains a tool of empowerment for many people to this day. All-female bands, for example, or groups from Tanzania, Iran or Indonesia, find a high-powered form of expression through this music: "When I hear how they can free themselves with this music, I feel connected to these people," says Schumacher, who is constantly searching for new bands from unexpected corners of the world.

Like hardly any other style of music, heavy metal can be at the same time pathetic and ironic, serious and playful, virtuoso and simple. But above all, metal still leaves room to deal with discomfort, an aspect that fascinates Jörg Scheller: "Metal does not suppress the evil, cruel and abysmal aspects of our existence, but critically transforms them into sound, text and image. It's the hardest form of mimesis, to quote the secret metalhead Adorno." That's why we should all head to the mosh pit ⁠— as soon as it's possible again.

Translated by Elizabeth Grenier

DW recommends

Everything you need to know about Wacken from A to Z

The world's biggest heavy metal festival is held in the German village of Wacken. Nearly 80,000 metalheads get together each year to break records in headbanging. Here's a guide to everything you need to know.  

'The ABCs of Metallica': A book for children and fans alike

With nearly 40 years of history together, the group has a lot of stories to tell — especially for a new generation of fans: "The ABCs of Metallica" looks back at the highlights of the heavy metal band's journey.  

Metal: From niche music to mass phenomenon

Like all varieties of rock music, metal found its way from the underground to the mainstream over the years.  

Advertisement

Film

ZDF-Serie Sløborn (ZDF und Stefan Erhard)

'Sløborn': Series blurs line between pandemic fantasy and reality

In the new TV series "Sløborn," a sudden pandemic holds a North Sea island community captive. But why are viewers indulging in this and other plague disaster stories in the midst of an actual pandemic?  

Arts.21

DW Arts.21 (Sendungslogo Kultur.21 englisch)

Colm Tóibín – On Writing and Ireland

Writing as an act of liberation. Colm Tóibín, one of the the most distinguished English writers, talks about women, music, and his home in Ireland.  

Music

James Hetfield of Metallica performs onstage (picture-alliance/CITYPRESS 24/Meinen)

How heavy metal became mainstream

For decades, heavy metal terrified the masses. Today, gatherings like the Wacken Open Air festival attract people of all classes and ages. Here's a look at what makes the music so compelling.  

Culture

Banksy Werke Mediterranian Sea View 2017 wird versteigert (picture-alliance/ZUMA Wire/London News Pictures/S. Chung)

Banksy's donated Mediterranean 'triptych' sells for $2.3 million

The British artist sold his triptych, "Mediterranean sea view 2017," at a Sotheby’s auction to raise money for a Bethlehem hospital. It is one of several Banksy works evoking the consequences of conflict in the region.  

Culture

Michelle Obama (Getty Images/J. Bachman)

Michelle Obama kicks off new podcast series with Barack

The podcast, the first in a partnership signed between the Obamas' production company Higher Ground and streaming service Spotify, comes at a time of ongoing civil unrest. Barack Obama is the first guest on July 29.  