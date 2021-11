King football demands his toll

The football club VfB Lübeck was so proud: Promotion to the third tier of German football. But if you want to play in it, you need certain infrastructure, such as a heated pitch. In the 2020/21 season, work began on the renovation, one day after the last home game — funded with €1.5 million of taxpayers' money. The only problem was that by that time, the club had once again been relegated.