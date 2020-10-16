 How football helped Putin start a war | Sports Life | DW | 23.06.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports Life

How football helped Putin start a war

Russia hosted the World Cup in 2018, one of the most watched sporting events in the world. Hard to believe that the country’s president would start a war only four years later. Did Putin fool us all?

Fußballweltmeisterschaft 2022 in Katar

This is the story of how Putin manipulated football - through sportswashing, a bromance with FIFA president Infantino, and tons of money from oligarchs and state-owned companies like Gazprom. 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 25.06.2022 – 07:15 UTC
SAT 25.06.2022 – 09:15 UTC
SAT 25.06.2022 – 16:15 UTC
SAT 25.06.2022 – 23:15 UTC
SUN 26.06.2022 – 01:15 UTC
SUN 26.06.2022 – 04:15 UTC
SUN 26.06.2022 – 13:15 UTC
SUN 26.06.2022 – 20:15 UTC
MON 27.06.2022 – 08:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4


DW Deutsch+

SAT 25.06.2022 – 07:15 UTC
SAT 25.06.2022 – 09:15 UTC
MON 27.06.2022 – 06:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3 

Advertisement