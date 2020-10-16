How football helped Putin start a war

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Russia hosted the World Cup in 2018, one of the most watched sporting events in the world. Hard to believe that the country’s president would start a war only four years later. Did Putin fool us all?
This is the story of how Putin manipulated football - through sportswashing, a bromance with FIFA president Infantino, and tons of money from oligarchs and state-owned companies like Gazprom.
