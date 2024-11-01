  1. Skip to content
How AI makes creatives superfluous

January 11, 2024

A new, computer-generated Rembrandt painting and photos of fake people. AI is unlocking possibilities the art world never would have dared to dream of before. Risk or opportunity? How AI is changing the creative world.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Mv8J

Intelligent machines can not only emulate many of our skills but can even outdo us in many ways. Will they eventually even learn to feel and turn emotions into art? A horrifying yet fascinating possibility!

Students at the Berlin University of the Arts see this as new artistic potential. They are learning how to deal with “artificial creativity” and develop an awareness for the opportunities and risks presented by digital technologies.

And what goes on in an artist's mind when they paint? A study that measured and digitized brain waves during painting explores this question. It’s an immersive artistic experience and a comparatively slow one. After all, humans need hours for activities AI can do in a matter of seconds, like creating an image.

While many people find the rise of technology threatening, Studio Drift harnesses it to create poetic and aesthetic works of art. For one of their pieces, they use AI to send bird-like swarms of luminous drones into the sky to create a complex computerized spectacle simulating nature—forming a tree. Back to the roots with AI? Arts Unveiled explores where art and AI meet.

DW Arts Unveiled (Serienlogo Composite)

Arts Unveiled — Experiencing and understanding the art world

Arts Unveiled dives deep into the international creative scene, uncovering new ideas and explaining cultural phenomena that shape our history, present and future. Who are the artists? What are their greatest works of art? And how are they having an impact? Where can we find their exciting projects?

