Christine Lebert

German culture and lifestyle reporter and editor with a special focus on German and European culture, diversity, sustainability and innovation.

Christine has been working as a journalist for more than 25 years. She studied Media and Communication Studies and North American Studies at the Freie Universität Berlin. She joined DW in 2020 and has since been working as an editor and reporter in the main department Culture and Documentaries. She produces reports for DW's culture programs "Euromaxx", "Arts 21" and "Arts Unveiled", diving deep into Europe's rich cultural heritage. Always ready for a new challenge, Christine is driven by her curiosity and passion for people, fashion and trends.