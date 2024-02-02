  1. Skip to content
Christine Lebert

German journalist working at DW since 2020.

German culture and lifestyle reporter and editor with a special focus on German and European culture, diversity, sustainability and innovation.

Christine has been working as a journalist for more than 25 years. She studied Media and Communication Studies and North American Studies at the Freie Universität Berlin. She joined DW in 2020 and has since been working as an editor and reporter in the main department Culture and Documentaries. She produces reports for DW's culture programs "Euromaxx", "Arts 21" and "Arts Unveiled", diving deep into Europe's rich cultural heritage. Always ready for a new challenge, Christine is driven by her curiosity and passion for people, fashion and trends.

Featured stories by Christine Lebert

DW Arts Unveiled (Sendungslogo Composite)

How AI is making creatives superfluous

Opportunity or danger: The dramatic impact of Artificial Intelligence on creativity
CultureFebruary 2, 202426:05 min
Stories by Christine Lebert

Polo players ride horses in the snow

High-class polo meets high society in St. Moritz

An annual snow polo event in St. Moritz draws fans of the mounted sport — as well as those who love to splash the cash
SportsFebruary 2, 202404:31 min
A rendering of a building showing trees sprouting on the roof

Architects bringing nature into cities

Architects around the world are discovering the power of nature and integrating vegetation into their buildings.
ArchitectureFebruary 2, 202404:19 min
London, Australien, Natur, Klimawandel, Brodie Neill

Brodie Neill's design combines style and sustainability

The designer shows how new furniture and objects can be created from wood scraps.
DesignFebruary 2, 202404:01 min
A middle aged man with a gray beard and slicked back white hair, in a blue Oxford shirt

Ahmad Mohammed: From bodyguard to fashion designer

Ahmad Mohammed made a name for himself as Germany's best-known bodyguard. He's started his own sports label.
SportsFebruary 2, 202404:31 min
Online-Bilder Euromaxx 22.10.2022 | KW 42 | Stephanie Lüning

Bubbling with creative ideas: Stephanie Lüning’s art

Colored foam takes center stage in works of art by German artist Stephie Lüning.
ArtsFebruary 2, 202404:23 min
DW Sendung Euromaxx | Kostas Lambridis, Möbelcollagen

Collage-like furniture designed by Kostas Lambridis

Furniture in an opulent mix of styles: a Greek artist turns found objects into works of art.
ArtsFebruary 2, 202404:08 min
