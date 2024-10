10/25/2024 October 25, 2024

Synchronized swimming: a sport that stands for elegance and grace. For years, only women competed but now, for the first time, men will also be allowed to take part at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, with a maximum of two per team. Frithjof Seidel is particularly pleased about this. The 27-year-old is currently the only man in the German national synchronized swimming team.