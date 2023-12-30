  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel at war
Russia's war in Ukraine
CultureGermany

Berlin in five songs

December 30, 2023

Arts Unveiled presents five songs that have become anthems for Berlin. The city as a place of longing, of heroes, where history takes place, and where parties are celebrated. We tell the stories of international pop stars and their Berlin songs.

https://p.dw.com/p/4aM2l

 

MTV European Awards 2009 in Berlin - Brandenburg Gate
Image: AP

Berlin has been a home to more than just its many successful German musicians. Legends such as David Bowie and U2 also wrote some of their greatest songs in the former divided city. Those songs have become anthems for the city - but do you know the stories behind them?

Marlene Dietrich with glamorous Make-Up
Image: picture-alliance/dpa

 

It had been 20 years since Marlene Dietrich left the city when she released 'Ich hab noch einen Koffer in Berlin' in 1955 - though she's said to have always traveled with 60 suitcases, many more than the single one of the song title: 'I still have a suitcase in Berlin'. Her hometown was a place she was still longing for despite her having actively opposed the Nazis, and being considered a traitor by many in her home country. In 1977, Berlin was a divided city.

Germany I David Bowie Memorial in Berlin
Image: Ralf Mueller/dpa/picture alliance

David Bowie - already a global star - fled from the pressures of fame and ended up here. He would write one of his greatest hits in the shadow of the Berlin Wall: 'Heroes' - a celebration of courage and love. Today, the song is considered amongst the greatest of all time.

Berlin Dancehall band Seeed
Image: Kasskaro / Warner Music Group

In the early 2000s came the Berlin anthem 'Dickes B' by Berlin dancehall reggae band Seeed. The song's promise of cheeky humor, partying, and good times attracted young people to the capital from all over the world. Is there such thing as a 'Berlin sound'? Arts Unveiled presents five songs and their stories - and with it, tells the story of the city.

Skip next section More on Culture from Europe

More on Culture from Europe

DW Reporter Karin Helmstaedt at the witch memorial in Winningen, Germany

Hunting for witches - then and now

Witches: they’re part of pop culture and icons of feminism .. and still hunted to this day.
CultureOctober 27, 202326:06 min
Skip next section More on Culture from around the world

More on Culture from around the world

DW Arts Unveiled (Serienlogo Composite)

How shamanism is changing art - Arts Unveiled

The origins of shamanism, and how artists use these ancient practices.
CultureDecember 2, 202326:06 min
DW Arts Unveiled (Serienlogo Composite)

How AI is making creatives superfluous

Opportunity or danger: The dramatic impact of Artificial Intelligence on creativity
CultureJune 24, 202326:05 min
A young woman speaks into a DW microphone outside her workplace

Self-taught seamstress to start fashion brand 

Sewing is a gift from God for Mozambican seamstress Isabel Davide, who wants to establish her own fashion brand.
CultureMay 10, 202301:09 min
Show more
Skip next section More from this show

More from this show

Yi-Wei Keng sits on a rock at the beach on a stormy day

Yi-Wei Keng: Connecting Taiwan to the world

Stages and festivals: theater producer Yi-Wei Keng connects Taiwan culturally with the world.
DanceNovember 25, 202310:15 min
Awarding of GOETHE-Medal 2023 | Hungary | Nikolett Eröss

Off-Biennale: A collective for the arts

OFF-Biennale is an art collective based in Budapest that doesn't receive any state funding.
CultureNovember 25, 202305:51 min
Awarding of GOETHE-Medal 2023 | Georgia | Gaga Chkheidze

Gaga Chkheidze: Cinema activist from Tbilisi

Film director Gaga Chkheidze is campaigning for freedom and diversity in Georgian cinema
FilmNovember 25, 202308:11 min
Show more
Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW Arts Unveiled (Serienlogo Composite)

Arts Unveiled — Experiencing and understanding the art world

Arts Unveiled dives deep into the international creative scene, uncovering new ideas and explaining cultural phenomena that shape our history, present and future. Who are the artists? What are their greatest works of art? And how are they having an impact? Where can we find their exciting projects?

Go to show Arts Unveiled