Berlin in five songs

Arts Unveiled presents five songs that have become anthems for Berlin. The city as a place of longing, of heroes, where history takes place, and where parties are celebrated. We tell the stories of international pop stars and their Berlin songs.

Image: AP

Berlin has been a home to more than just its many successful German musicians. Legends such as David Bowie and U2 also wrote some of their greatest songs in the former divided city. Those songs have become anthems for the city - but do you know the stories behind them?

Image: picture-alliance/dpa

It had been 20 years since Marlene Dietrich left the city when she released 'Ich hab noch einen Koffer in Berlin' in 1955 - though she's said to have always traveled with 60 suitcases, many more than the single one of the song title: 'I still have a suitcase in Berlin'. Her hometown was a place she was still longing for despite her having actively opposed the Nazis, and being considered a traitor by many in her home country. In 1977, Berlin was a divided city.

Image: Ralf Mueller/dpa/picture alliance

David Bowie - already a global star - fled from the pressures of fame and ended up here. He would write one of his greatest hits in the shadow of the Berlin Wall: 'Heroes' - a celebration of courage and love. Today, the song is considered amongst the greatest of all time.

Image: Kasskaro / Warner Music Group

In the early 2000s came the Berlin anthem 'Dickes B' by Berlin dancehall reggae band Seeed. The song's promise of cheeky humor, partying, and good times attracted young people to the capital from all over the world. Is there such thing as a 'Berlin sound'? Arts Unveiled presents five songs and their stories - and with it, tells the story of the city.