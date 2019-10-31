Visit the new DW website

U2

The Irish rock band U2 is one of the world's best-selling music bands and was particularly popular in the 1990s.

U2 was founded in 1976 in Dublin. It started out in the post-punk era, developing its very distinctive and easily recognizable style over a long period of time. The band now consists of singer and guitarist Bono, the Edge (guitar, keyboards and backing vocals), Adam Clayton (bass guitar) and Larry Mullen (drums and percussion). The band is renowned for hits touching on social and political topics, including "Sunday Bloody Sunday" and "Pride (In the Name of Love)." U2 achieved their international breakthrough with "The Joshua Tree" in 1987, which includes hits such as "With or Without You" and "I Still Haven’t Found What I'm Looking For." In 2005, the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

McDonald's in trouble over 'Sundae Bloody Sundae' campaign 31.10.2019

McDonald's in trouble over 'Sundae Bloody Sundae' campaign 31.10.2019

An ice cream ad prompted criticism against McDonald's after the company used "Sundae Bloody Sundae" as a slogan to sell desserts in Portugal. The slogan invokes a U2 song, which refers to a massacre in Northern Ireland.
U2 cancels Berlin concert after Bono voice problems 02.09.2018

U2 cancels Berlin concert after Bono voice problems 02.09.2018

Irish band U2 had to cut short the opening of their European tour when lead singer Bono's voice gave out. Officials at the Mercedes Benz arena said that concert goers would be given new tickets to a future show.
Anton Corbijn's iconic rock star photography on show in Hamburg 07.06.2018

Anton Corbijn's iconic rock star photography on show in Hamburg 07.06.2018

Part of Hamburg's Triennial of Photography, "Anton Corbijn: The Living and the Dead" showcases the Dutch photographer's timeless portraits of music idols — often deceased — from the last 40 years.
From the Rolling Stones to PJ Harvey, Nick Cave and Johnny Cash, Dutch photographer and filmmaker Anton Corbijn has immortalized a gamut of musical idols. A retrospective in Hamburg celebrates his diverse oeuvre.

'The Living and the Dead': Life's work of photographer Anton Corbijn 07.06.2018

From the Rolling Stones to PJ Harvey, Nick Cave and Johnny Cash, Dutch photographer and filmmaker Anton Corbijn has immortalized a gamut of musical idols. A retrospective in Hamburg celebrates his diverse oeuvre.
Achtung Baby!: U2 give impromptu gig on Berlin's subway 06.12.2017

Achtung Baby!: U2 give impromptu gig on Berlin's subway 06.12.2017

U2 frontman Bono and guitarist The Edge were in Berlin on Wednesday, treating fans on the city’s subway system to an impromptu mini-concert. The musicians were promoting their first album in three years.
U2 album 'Songs of Experience': Time for retirement? 01.12.2017

U2 album 'Songs of Experience': Time for retirement? 01.12.2017

After Trump's election, Bono pushed back the release of this album to make it more political. The resulting record does sound like U2 — but they don't seem to know where they're heading.

Shawn Mendes wins in three categories at MTV EMAs 13.11.2017

Shawn Mendes wins in three categories at MTV EMAs 13.11.2017

No awards for Taylor Swift or Katy Perry, but plenty of success for Canadian heartthrob Shawn Mendes. MTV's annual European awards show held several surprises in 2017.
Canadian pop star Shawn Mendes was the big winner at the MTV EMAs, with the 19-year-old taking home three of the top prizes. The event brought together several generations of performers in London.

Shawn Mendes scoops several prizes at MTV EMAs 13.11.2017

Canadian pop star Shawn Mendes was the big winner at the MTV EMAs, with the 19-year-old taking home three of the top prizes. The event brought together several generations of performers in London.
U2 frontman Bono named in Paradise Papers tax evasion leak 06.11.2017

U2 frontman Bono named in Paradise Papers tax evasion leak 06.11.2017

The megastar is known for using his name to fight for social justice, but the Paradise Papers reveal that he also owns shell companies in tax havens.

U2 drop new song ahead of Trump-era album rewrite 31.08.2017

U2 drop new song ahead of Trump-era album rewrite 31.08.2017

Irish rockers U2 have delighted fans with an edgy new song titled "Blackout." The track comes a week before the lead single of their new album, which was postponed so the band could reflect on Donald Trump's presidency.
Keith Richards, Mick Jagger und Ron Wood Copyright: Reuters

5 European celebrities whose real names you've probably never heard of

5 European celebrities whose real names you've probably never heard of 11.03.2016

Not everyone has a catchy name. That's why many stars, like these five, take on a pseudonym to boost their careers.
Eagles of Death Metal rumored to perform with U2 in Paris 07.12.2015

Eagles of Death Metal rumored to perform with U2 in Paris 07.12.2015

Will the Eagles of Death Metal perform in Paris with U2? Bono has composed a new song about the November 13 Paris terrorist attacks which could feature the US band.
Inside Europe: Tourism a casualty of Paris attacks 03.12.2015

Inside Europe: Tourism a casualty of Paris attacks 03.12.2015

In the weeks since the terror attacks in Paris, thousands of tourists have canceled trips there. Business conventions have been called off. Big musical acts like U2 have postponed concerts. Some of the events surrounding the climate summit have been scaled back, out of security fears and sympathy for the victims of the attacks. France was the most-visited country in the world, so how is it coping?
Capturing the icons of music: Anton Corbijn retrospective in Berlin 06.11.2015

Capturing the icons of music: Anton Corbijn retrospective in Berlin 06.11.2015

From U2 to Metallica, The Rolling Stones to Johnny Cash, Dutch photographer and filmmaker Anton Corbijn has immortalized the world's top musicians. The Berlin gallery C/O presents a retrospective of his work.
