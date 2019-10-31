The Irish rock band U2 is one of the world's best-selling music bands and was particularly popular in the 1990s.

U2 was founded in 1976 in Dublin. It started out in the post-punk era, developing its very distinctive and easily recognizable style over a long period of time. The band now consists of singer and guitarist Bono, the Edge (guitar, keyboards and backing vocals), Adam Clayton (bass guitar) and Larry Mullen (drums and percussion). The band is renowned for hits touching on social and political topics, including "Sunday Bloody Sunday" and "Pride (In the Name of Love)." U2 achieved their international breakthrough with "The Joshua Tree" in 1987, which includes hits such as "With or Without You" and "I Still Haven’t Found What I'm Looking For." In 2005, the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.