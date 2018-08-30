 U2 cancels Berlin concert after Bono voice problems | News | DW | 02.09.2018

News

U2 cancels Berlin concert after Bono voice problems

Irish band U2 had to cut short the opening of their European tour when lead singer Bono's voice gave out. Officials at the Mercedes Benz arena said that concert goers would be given new tickets to a future show.

Bono at the Berlin concert (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Zinken)

Bono, the lead singer of the band U2 was forced to break off a concert in Berlin on Saturday night after losing his voice several songs into the show. The 58-year-old had struggled from the start of the show and was seen repeatedly sipping a hot drink from a thermos flask.

After performing "Beautiful Day" with the help of fans who he encouraged to sing along, Bono took a break backstage — and did not return. 

Concert goers at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in the German capital were then informed that the concert would not continue. No reasons were given.

Bono mentions Chemnitz

At the first show of U2's European tour on Friday, Bono criticized recent right-wing unrest in the eastern German city of Chemnitz. The unrest there was caused by two migrants who allegedly stabbed a German man to death.

U2's Bono on stage (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Zinken)

Bono suffers a rare loss of voice

During that show on Friday night, a video display flashed the hashtag #wirsindmehr in German. Concert goers cheered at the display.  "Such people don't belong to Europe and this country,"  Bono shouted. 

The slogan "Wir sind Mehr" (We are more) has become a hashtag rallying cry against right-wingers in Chemnitz.

Ticket-holders are to receive tickets for another U2 concert on an as yet unspecified date.

Watch video 01:05
Now live
01:05 mins.

U2 play concert on Berlin U-Bahn



  





